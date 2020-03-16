University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

If you’re looking for something wacky and wild to keep you entertained while the world goes into lockdown, then Netflix has just the show for you.

100 Humans launched to the streaming site on Friday, March 13th and seeks to answer some of the world’s greatest questions through a series of some rather odd experiments. Each episode will see the three presenters put one hundred humans to the test.

So, who is Zainab Johnson, one of the show’s lead presenters?

Find out everything about the 100 Humans presenter here, from career beginnings to Instagram.

Who is Zainab?

Zainab is a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer from Harlem, New York City.

If you’re wondering why Zainab – a stand-up comic – would front a science series, then you should know that before Zainab embarked on her comedy career, she obtained a degree in Mathematics.

After graduating, Zainab went on to teach for a short while, but after her father passed away she decided that she needed to pursue her comedic dreams. Zainab packed up her stuff and made the move to Los Angeles, California with a friend and the rest is history.

Her career has gone from strength to strength. In 2019, Zainab was named as one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics To Watch. Zainab has now also featured on the likes of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, MTV’s Acting Out, as well as Late Night with Seth Myers.

Zainab on 100 Humans

Zainab stars as one of three presenters on Netflix’s series 100 Humans, along with Alie Ward and Sammy Obeid.

Each episode, the presenters ask questions about a certain area of human behaviour. For example, the first episode tackles the idea of ‘attractiveness’ and whether there are natural influences such as good dance moves or being funny, that can make someone more attractive.

Follow Zainab on Instagram

We found Zainab Johnson on Instagram where most of her feed is dominated by her most recent appearances on comedy shows, talk shows and the like.

Already, Zainab has 27,200 followers and counting. This figure is correct as of publication date.

You can follow Zainab on Instagram @zainabjohnson to find out more about her.

