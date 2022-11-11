









Despite being a season 2 cast member of Love Is Blind, Deepti Vempati’s wedding day with Shake Chatterjee has been a topic of conversation as the new season of the Netflix series airs in 2022. Deepti and Shake’s relationship played out onscreen in 2021 but now their big day has resurfaced due to fan comparisons to another couple’s journey in season 3.

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey met via the pods on Love Is Blind and made an emotional connection. The Dallas-based duo experienced many ups and downs during the Netflix experiment but ultimately it didn’t work out when it came to committing on their wedding day.

What happened between Zanab and Cole?

After making a connection in the pods, Zanab and Cole went on to get engaged on Love Is Blind season 3. The couple experienced what ‘real life’ would be like as they shared an apartment, went on honeymoon, and met friends and family.

Zanab and Cole, like many of the other couples on the show, had some hurdles to overcome in their relationship. Zanab was often seen asking Cole to pick his towels up from the floor, with Cole telling her to “chill.”

However, Cole said during the Netflix show’s reunion he thought Zanab was made out to be more “naggy” in the show, while he was presented as more “goofy.”

When they walked down the aisle, Cole was expecting an “I do” from Zanab but she didn’t want to go ahead with the marriage and explained her reasons at the altar in front of the guests.

Deepti and Shake’s wedding day

Love Is Blind fans took to Twitter following the episode featuring Zanab and Cole’s wedding day. Many drew comparisons between Zanab’s ‘speech’ and Deepti’s wedding day from season 2.

Deepti said to Shake on their wedding day in season 2: “I hope you know how much you mean to me and the impact you’ve made on my life but, no, I cannot marry you. I deserve somebody who knows for sure so I’m choosing myself and I’m going to say no.”

Zanab addresses the ‘Deepti wedding’ comments

In season 3, on her wedding day Zanab says Cole “disrespected” and “insulted” her during their time together. She says she “loves” him but adds: “I can’t marry you, and ‘I don’t.'”

Taking to Instagram on November 10, 2022, Zanab addressed fans’ comparisons to her and Deepti’s wedding days.

She wrote: “I’m sorry Deepti’s wedding was a week before mine, long before you or I knew her story.”

Her post included a slider of photos of herself and Cole and concluded: “One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said.”

Read her full “apology to the internet” below:

