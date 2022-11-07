Zeina's hubby Hanna Azzi's net worth comes from managing 5-star Dubai hotel











Hanna Azzi is best known for being Dubai Bling star Zeina Khoury’s husband. We already know that she is the successful CEO of High Mark Real Estate, but what about the fortune of the father to her children?

Zeina runs her own company and is a mother to two adorable kids with Hanna, son Joey and four-year-old daughter Alexa. She admitted on the Netflix show that her and Hanna don’t fight much because they rarely see each other.

He appears briefly on the series, which follows rich entrepreneurs living it up in Dubai, but let’s get to know the ins and outs of his own career – which takes place when Zeina is busy being a total girl boss.

Hanna Azzi’s net worth

As of 2022, Hanna Azzi’s net worth is estimated to be above $2 million, Gossip Next Door reports. The Lebanon-born Dubai Bling star first attended Immaculata High School for education before IHTTI School of Hotel Management.

He graduated in 2002, just a year before he secured his first hotel job in June 2003. Hanna worked at the Four Seasons for five years, until 2008, when the Dubai Bling star decided to expand his experience to other resorts.

Growing up, Hanna was raised in Canada after being born in Lebanon, before going on to work at hotels like Raffles, The Address Downtown, and St. Regis Doha, and getting involved in pre-opening projects for major hotels in Dubai.

Entrepreneur Jack Penrod introduced the world to Nikki Beach, where Hanna works. Hanna told Connecting Travel:

What I’ve learnt most from these experiences is the importance of creating a fun, yet focused work ambiance, which is respected and appreciated by all team members.

He also revealed he looks to his co-workers as “family” and said: “We’ve had to come together as a team more than ever over the past couple of years […]. It just goes to show that if we encourage people, great things will happen.”

Zeina Khoury’s husband: Career

Hanna is Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts EMEA’s general manager, where he has worked since 2015 and was previously the resort’s operations manager. He was then promoted to his current role at the Pearl Jumeira site in March 2018.

Zeina’s husband studied hospitality management in Switzerland before working for hotels like Four Seasons and Shangri-La. He has been in the luxury hotel business for more than two decades.

It’s clear that his work schedule is pretty busy, like Zeina’s, as she revealed on the show that they don’t see each other often. When they are not occupied with working, they are spending time with their two children.

Dubai Bling star Zeina’s fortune

Zeina is worth an estimated at $310k, Arabian Business reports. She is the CEO and chief growth officer of High Mark Real Estate Brokers, a specialist luxury property sales and management leader in the country.

She has a higher fortune than co-star Safa Siddiqui, who is worth $180k, but just falls short of marketing consultant Farhana Bodi’s net worth which is reportedly at $380k at the time the show launched on Netflix.

Zeina revealed that she only had $300 when she first landed in Dubai, but went on to become a “self-made millionaire.” She often wears designer clothes while managing her company, where 27 employees work for her.

