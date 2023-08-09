Zombieverse faces ‘scripted’ rumors as the Netflix series shows an eclectic cast. This includes a South Korean actress, a rapper, a baseball prodigy, and two YouTube stars. So, is Zombieverse a reality show, or is it totally fake?

Netflix‘s latest installment is Zombieverse, which came out on August 8. No one is safe from being bitten in the series. A virus breaks out on the set of a dating show, leading the castmates to their very first quest.

Is Zombieverse scripted?

No, Zombieverse is not scripted, despite the scenes appearing to be so smooth it looks like they’re acting. Although the cast does not follow a set script, there are a few actors and actresses taking part, such as Lee Sin-young.

Netflix refers to the show as “Korea unscripted content” as it “breaks new ground in unscripted genre.” Set amidst a false zombie apocalypse in Seoul, the zombie quests are all set up for the show, but they are real reactions and quests.

Complete with a zombie-ridden backdrop, the zombie scenario is done by actors but the show delivers genuine suspense with moments of laughter. Every move, decision, and survival tactic is unscripted.

Is Zombieverse a reality show?

Yes, Zombieverse is a reality show. Netflix pulled out all the stops to ensure Zombieverse delivers an exceptional visual spectacle, including the art team behind the success of All of Us Are Dead with choreographers from Kingdom.

The two teams worked by combining their expertise to craft breathtaking action sequences and terrifyingly realistic zombie encounters. Unlike traditional shows, it placed its participants in the midst of a ‘real-life’ zombie apocalypse.

Ten participants taking part genuinely have no idea what to expect, although Netflix does admit to blurring the lines between fiction and reality. Therefore, the contestants showed their real and authentic reactions!

Netflix fans react to survival series

When the unique show came out, many viewers took to social media to discuss how real the series is. And it’s clear to say that, while some are taking it at face value, others find it a genuinely good and hilarious watch.

One fan wrote: “Like I know its fake but they act like the contestants Think its real? Like a zombie outbreak but cameramen just chilling everywhere lmfao idk in the age of TikTok this is what we get.”

Another penned: “I couldn’t be on #zombieverse because I’d forget we’re on a show and start beating up these zombies real quick. Them pans? Yeah, they’re getting used to knocking them upside the head!!! #zombieversenetflix.”

“This seems so real. How is it a reality show? #ZombieVerse,” asked a fellow viewer.

