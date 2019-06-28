A film and journalism graduate from Leicester with a passion for the arts. You’ll often find him watching films, listening to records, or writing about experiences with the two. And they say the perfect job doesn’t exist...

After arriving on the platform last year, many got to wondering when Instant Hotel season 2 would drop on Netflix.

And now it’s finally here!

The Australian reality series first aired late 2017 on Seven Network and was quickly renewed for a second season while also finding its way onto the global Netflix streaming platform.

The show follows homeowners as they transform their luxury homes into hotels in the chance to win a huge cash prize. It’s an entertaining, score-based competition and its second season is even better than the first.

Instant Hotel Season 2: Cast

The first season was hosted by Luke Jacobz. However, it was announced in December 2018 that he will be replaced by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Llewelyn Bowen is a famous British homestyle consultant and TV personality. We can expect his personality to bring a lot to the show’s second season.

The new series will feature four pairs in it for the win: Razz and Mark, Debbie and Justin, Jay and Leah, and Gene and Sharon.

Instant Hotel Season 2: Netflix release date

The season aired in Australia before it was available to stream on Netflix.

The second season was initially planned for release back in 2018. Unfortunately, it was pushed back for a 2019 release.

And all episodes for the second series are now available to watch!

All six episodes of season 2 became available to stream on Friday, June 28th, just in time for some serious weekend binge-watching.

SNEAK PEEK: They're opening the doors to their Instant Hotels. 🏨#InstantHotelAU coming soon to @Channel7 pic.twitter.com/Okp7kKkAEi — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) January 8, 2019

Instant Hotel Season 2: What to expect!

Season 1 had 12 episodes, but season 2 downsized to just six. But is bigger and better than the last.

They have stepped it up a notch by making the prize money a whopping $100,000!

The show follows the same format as last seasons, with the Instant Hotels being judged and marked based on four criteria: the home, location and attractions, night’s sleep, value for money.

But while we expect some amazing hotels and destinations, we also get a boat-load of humour from the hilarious characters this season… like, who doesn’t love Gene and Sharon?!

