











Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton are celebrating parenthood as the couple announced that they welcomed their first child via surrogate.

In the emotional Instagram post, the television host touched upon the challenges they faced before having their son.

While their baby son, Ever James, is Adrienne’s first child, she is the stepmother to Israel Houghton’s kids from his previous relationship.

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

How many kids does Israel Houghton have?

Israel had four children from his previous relationship. Including his son with Andrienne, he is now the father of five kids.

According to Life and Style magazine, Andrienne is the stepmother to her husband’s two daughters – Mariah and Milan – and his sons: Israel and Jordan.

He was previously married to gospel singer Meleasa Houghton. They tied the knot in 1994 and their marriage ended in divorce in 2016.

View Instagram Post

Adrienne Bailon welcomes her first child

Adrienne was vocal about the fertility challenges she was posed with for over five years when she was trying to have a child of her own.

She revealed in her Instagram post that Ever was born via a surrogate, who the tv host called their “angel”.

Her caption reads: Ever James. For this child, we have prayed. Just to hear our baby cry

Skin to skin and face to face. Heart to heart and eye to eye…”

“He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey,” her post reads further.

How long have they been married?

Apparently, the duo remained friends for years before romance sparked between them. She would try to set him up with her friends following his divorce, but it never worked out.

But, Israel told PEOPLE that he knew they always shared a special bond.

They got engaged in 2016 and got married in December 2019 in Paris. The couple had an intimate ceremony at the Hotel Plaza Athenee in the presence of 70 guests.

