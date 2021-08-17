









Tonight’s (August 16) episode of Bachelor in Paradise saw singles turn couples as the contestants hung out with their best match. So did Abigail Heringer and Nah Erb, who even locked lips on the first night.

Even though many have branded them as the cutest, not everyone is able to come to terms with the fact that Noah stated Abigail’s hearing disability as the reason to get to know her.

Meanwhile, fans are keen to know more about Abigail’s condition.

Is Abigail Heringer completely deaf?

A financial manager by profession, Abigail was born deaf and received a cochlear implant at the age of two.

She can’t hear without the aid and communicates verbally as opposed to using sign language. Therefore, Abigail is not considered a part of the Deaf community.

Opening up about her condition following her exit from The Bachelor, Abigail told ABC7 Chicago, “I was really scared when I decided to come on just because I think people view the hearing community and then the Deaf community — with a capital ‘D’ — as black and white.

“And, I’m kind of that gray space in the middle that hasn’t had a lot of light shown on.”

Why fans are irked with Noah

Abigail made it clear that she wanted to get to know the men on the show better before she made any of them her “boyfriend”.

She even discusses the same with Noah when they went on a date in the evening. Noah showers her with compliments for being herself before planting a kiss on her lips.

Although the moment appealed to many, a few have called Noah out for saying he wanted to get to know her because he used to work with deaf children.

One tweeted, “I like Abigail because I used to work with deaf kids” is not a good opening line.”

Another added, “Did Noah just say he is interested in Abigail cause she is somewhat deaf? Anything else you wanna say both her? Gosh it’s one thing about her it’s not who she is . It doesn’t define her at all”

One Twitter user wrote, “Noah wanting to get to know Abigail just because she’s Deaf makes me feel icky tbh”

What to expect from Episode 2

As the first episode of the brand new season concluded, ABC dropped the teaser for the next one and it seems to run high on drama.

Love triangles, heartbreaks, and fights – the upcoming episode has a bit of everything.

One of the highlights is the return of Kendall Long, who shares a history with Grocery Store Joe. Her entry does cause tension between him and Serena as the latter has developed feelings for Joe.

Tune in to ABC on Mondays for the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.