All about Blown Away season 3 winner John Moran













Blown Away season three saw ten master artists go head-to-head whilst competing for the chance to be the glass blowing champion and take home $60,000 in prestigious prizes.

In the final episode, John Moran was crowned the winner after competing against fellow finalist Minhi Su. The two of them spent all day working on their installations and both artists created something spectacular, however, only one could win.

Fans of the show want to know more about John, who impressed the judges with his talent throughout the series. Here is everything we know about the artist…

Who won Blown Away season 3?

The final of Blown Away saw John Moran and Minhi Su go head-to-head. They were given eight hours to fill one half of an empty gallery. The challenge was to create a cohesive, original, and immersive glass installation that will “blow everyone away.”

The finalists were able to choose their own theme, however, they were told that they were expected to produce “a technical tour de force.”

At the end of the episode, John described being on the show as “one of the best experiences” of his life.

Minutes before finding out that he had won Blown Away, John said: “I am definitely leaving this competition as a better artist, and I feel like as a stronger human being.”

“I’m incredibly proud, I don’t think I’ve been more proud of anything in my life,” he said excitedly after being crowned the Blown Away champion.

All about John Moran

John describes himself as a “politically and socially engaged hot glass sculpture, mixed media artist, co-founder and operator at Gent Glas, and all around nice guy.”

He is American, and is originally from Philadelphia, though he lives and works in Ghent, Belgium.

John has an Instagram account, which you can find under the handle @johnsleepymoran, where he shares videos of him glass blowing and creating his art. He also has a TikTok page using the same name.

His nickname is Sleepy, which John jokes on Instagram he has been called for “far too long.”

What inspires John?

John explains on his website that his work is constructed from a series of anecdotes, references, and experiences.

“As a storyteller, my work is constructed from a series of anecdotes, references, and experiences. While I do draw ties to American pop culture, politics, and social issues, I do not do this arbitrarily. I attempt to illustrate how I see the barrage of consumerism, religion, and politics colliding with depictions of social injustice, secular beliefs, and popular culture,” he writes.

John’s work can be found at Habatat Galleries in Royal Oak, Michigan, and Gent Glas, in Ghent.