Evolution of Avril Lavigne as debut album Let Go turns 20













Avril Lavigne’s debut album, Let Go, was released on 4 June 2002, at 17-years old, little did the punk princess know that her grunge vibe and alternative-inspired sound, would launch her to international fame. Let’s take a look at the evolution of Avril to commemorate her debut album’s 20th anniversary.

A reappraisal of Y2K culture on platforms such as TikTok has led Avril’s old music to go viral on platforms such as TikTok. The revival of Lavigne’s style of music has come with gen Z artists such as Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo; both of whom were inspired by Lavigne herself.

Avril Lavigne is currently celebrating the release of her seventh studio album Love Sux, but she will also be reminiscing on how she broke into the industry. Let Go will be re-released this summer in commemoration.

TRENDING: Kelly Osbourne celebrates one year of sobriety as she looks forward to becoming a mom

Avril Lavigne rehearsing for the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards on the marquee overlooking Avenue of the Americas at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 28, 2002. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.

Evolution of Avril Lavigne from small-town girl to big-time superstar

When Avril Lavigne came to fame, it was at a time when the teen pop market was ready to welcome a newcomer. Something fresher and more daring than the likes of NSYNC who were taking a year off music and The Backstreet Boys.

Avril was born in Ontario, Canada, in 1984 and hailed from the small town of Napanee. She grew up as the middle of three children in a religious family. Avril started singing at the local church and after finding her passion she started performing around Ontario, at fairs, events and talent shows. In 1999, she entered a radio contest to sing with Shania Twain at the Corel Centre in Ottawa and won.

EXPLAINED: Kylie Jenner before and after her transformation and cosmetic tweaks she’s admitted to

Her first manager signed her after hearing her play at a book shop, before being signed by Antonio “L.A.” Reid, the president of Arista Records. Shortly after this, she dropped out of school at 16 and move to Los Angeles to start meeting with songwriters. She rejected Arista’s plan for her to become a country-pop star and instead, collaborated with Clif Magness to make pop-rock songs such as “Losing Grip” and “Unwanted.”

Following this, she created a music writing and production group known as the Matrix, including Lauren Christy, Graham Edwards and Scott Spock. The first track they wrote together was Complicated, which later became Avril’s number one hit. Over the next year, Lavigne and the Matrix built her 13-track album together, Let Go.

Avril Lavigne through the years

Lavigne has always had a strong backbone and pushed against any characterisations or comparisons to other pop idols of her time, especially Britney Spears. ”You could take every aspect of the Britney persona and look for the polar opposite in Avril” Tom Poleman once said. Avril told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t like that term — ‘the anti-Britney.’ It’s stupid,” she declared.

Her 2004 follow-up album, Under My Skin, had hits such as My Happy Ending, but many fans couldn’t stop bumping the work of art that is, Let Go. Later came The Best Damn Thing, her 2009 album, and with it, she debuted her bleach blonde hair with pink strips era. Fans loved to see another side of the singer with the release of songs such as Girlfriend which leapt it’s way up the charts.

Lavigne has since released albums such as Goodbye Lullaby, Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water and more recently Love Sux. Although, it appears that among her countless records, fans love and miss the tie-wearing tomboy that they saw in Lavigne during her Let It Go days.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images