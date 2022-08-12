











Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away. The influencer shared the news via her Instagram story on Thursday, August 11.

The news regarding his passing comes weeks after Jaclyn shared with her followers during a Q&A session that Jon wasn’t keeping well.

The couple married in 2009 and subsequently split in 2018.

Jon Hill has passed away

Jaclyn revealed in her Instagram story that she was sharing the statement regarding Jon’s death at his family’s request.

The statement reads: “It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022. We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time.”

The cause of Jon’s death hasn’t been revealed at the time of writing this.

Jaclyn Hill gave an update on her ex-husband in June

Jaclyn spoke about her ex-husband in June 2022 upon receiving too many inquiries about him.

When a follower asked: “Do you still speak to your ex-husband? And how is he taking the news of your engagement?”

The influencer responded: “Getting lots & lots of questions about my ex. I am not comfortable sharing any info because I want to respect him and his family.

“But Jon has not been doing well for a very long time. He hasn’t had a phone in months & no one has contact with him.”

Jaclyn is currently engaged to Youtuber Jordan Farnum.

They split in 2018

After being married for nine years, Jaclyn and Jon went their separate ways in May 2018.

The social media star shared the news with her fans via a post on Instagram.

Calling it one of the hardest decisions, Jaclyn explained: “I know it’s what is best for both of us. I will always have love for him, and I am so grateful for all the good times we shared together.”

During a conversation with Substream magazine in November of the same year following his split from Jaclyn, Jon expressed his “desire to want to make the marriage work”.

However, he didn’t blame her. Jon noted at the time: “Nothing against her, think it had to do with me.”

