Liam Llewellyn makes shock exit from Love Island villa after bombshell snub













Liam Llewellyn has suddenly left the Love Island villa, as per The Sun, with his shocking exit expected to air tonight. It comes after he went on dates with bombshells Afia and Ekin-Su, but failed to end up in their top three.

He asks the boys to help him get everyone around the fire pit, and says: “I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit.” Everyone sits down as Liam stands in the middle and prepares to deliver his news.

During previous seasons, islanders gathering their friends around the firepit have made shocking announcements. Amy decided to leave after Curtis dumped her, and Liberty done the same after realising things didn’t work with Jake.

Reality Titbit has contacted ITV for comment.

Liam makes Love Island exit

Liam decides that he needs to have a chat with his fellow islanders, and first asks the boys to join him. Then, this year’s contestants stare at him worriedly while he makes a shocking announcement.

The Islanders also gather at the fire pit for tonight’s much-anticipated recoupling. As the girls currently outnumber the boys, only time will tell who will be picked and who could be left vulnerable.

Fans told Liam to ‘pack bags’

When Liam didn’t end up in either of the bombshell’s top three, despite having what appeared to be a successful date, fans felt for him. Some thought he should just leave the villa, especially after Davide stole Gemma.

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max

A fan wrote: “Where did Liam go! Off packing his bags while the new girls crack on with everyone else.”

Another said: “Liam packing his bags while both his dates fall for other people.”

I think Liam should start packing his bags tbh #LoveIsland — Charlotte (@LetUsBeWild) June 10, 2022

