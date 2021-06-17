HGTV: Who is Breegan Jane? Meet The House My Wedding Bought host on Instagram!











Breegan Jane may be known on HGTV programmes but she is back with a brand new series called Meet The House My Wedding.

The presenter and interior design expert, who is known from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, has returned for a new programme on Discovery+.

Many viewers may be familiar with Breegan’s work on HGTV, but some may haven’t come across the presenter before and are curious to find more about her work.

So, let’s meet the presenter on Instagram and get to know her better.

HGTV is on YouTube! BridTV 2700 HGTV is on YouTube! 806215 806215 center 22403

The House My Wedding Bought

The series premiered on Discovery+ on Wednesday, June 16th.

In the series, Breegan helps couples who want the wedding of their dreams and a house which they can turn into a home without spending too much money.

The “home maker”, aka Breegan, is here to figure out the best way to give couples what they want, a dream wedding and a dream house at the time time.

BOTCHED: Who is Paul Nassif’s wife? Get to know Brittany Pattakos!

Who is Breegan Jane?

Breegan is an interior designer, lifestyle blogger and writer based in Los Angeles.

According to her website, she has worked as a residential and commercial designer and has improved her skills while working as creative director and marketing professional for a luxury yacht manufacturer.

She has travelled internationally for some of her projects, including a few in Dubai. One of her most recent work is UNICA, a multimillion-dollar luxury estate located in Bel Air, California.

Breegan is also one of the stars on the HGTV series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

SIESTA KEY: Brandon and Jordana’s fans share ‘couple’ verdicts

Breegan Jane: Children

She is a single mother of two sons, called Kingsley and Kensington.

Kingsley was born on September 20th, 2013 and Kensington on September 1st, 2015.

Find her on Instagram

The presenter and interior designer boasts a fan base of 57.2k followers on her Instagram profile.

Whether she gives quick home styling tips or shares behind-the-scenes images from her TV projects, Breegan always makes sure to interact with her online followers.

Find her under the handle @breeganjane.

WATCH THE HOUSE MY WEDDING BOUGHT ON DISCOVERY PLUS FROM JUNE 16TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK