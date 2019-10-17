Charlotte Church's dad reveals terminal illness on My Family and Me: What is amyloidosis?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Charlotte Church: My Family and Me is a brand new one-off documentary on Channel 4. Thursday, October 17th 2019 saw singer Charlotte back on our TV screens but not as we’d ever seen her before.

Charlotte and her parents, Maria and James, go on a camping trip to Devon during the hour-long show.

And though the premise of the documentary sounds simple, prepare yourself for a tear or two as the unbreakable bond between parent and child is shown in its truest form.

So, what is Charlotte Church: My Family and Me all about? And what happened to her dad?

What is Charlotte Church: My Family & Me?

Airing from 9-10 pm on Channel 4, Charlotte Church’s documentary is centred around her relationship with her parents.

And while Charlotte, Maria’s and James’ relationship may be good now, things weren’t always that way.

The family-of-three take a trip down memory lane on their camping trip out in the sticks. Charlotte’s parents reveal their pain from when the singer was 16 years old and decided to leave home.

Charlotte and her mother didn’t speak for around 20 months as the now-33-year-old wanted to pursue a relationship rather than continue living with her parents.

SEE ALSO: We found Rich House, Poor House besties Geeta and Harriet on Instagram!

Charlotte Church’s dad

The experience of being the parents of a child-star wasn’t the best for Charlotte Church’s mum and dad.

Her father told of how difficult it was as Charlotte got older and began having her own opinion on things. While her mother was unfairly blasted in the tabloids during Charlotte’s rise to fame.

Although the Church family’s past issues have obviously shaped them to be the people they are today, they have managed to make amends in 2019. The biggest shock in the documentary wasn’t anything to do with fame or Charlotte, really, it was the fact that her father has been diagnosed with a terminal illness – amyloidosis.

Charlotte’s mum said: “I sort of blank it to the back of my head. I tend not to think about it, that he’s going to die.”

Thankfully, the camping trip to Devon was an opportunity for the Church’s to spend some quality time together and for Charlotte especially to show some appreciation for her parents.

What is amyloidosis?

Charlotte’s father spoke of his battle with AL Amyloidosis which means that in the worst-case scenario he could have only six months to live.

James said: “I’ve got a serious illness and time isn’t on my side. The disease I’ve got it’s very rare and it’s called AL Amyloidosis.”

According to Web MD.com, “Amyloidosis is when an abnormal protein called amyloid builds up in your tissues and organs. When it does, it affects their shape and how they work… it can lead to life-threatening organ failure.”

OMG: Has Joanna Lumley had plastic surgery? Heads to Japan looking younger than ever!

WATCH CHARLOTTE CHURCH: MY FAMILY & ME ON CHANNEL 4’S CATCH UP SERVICE ALL4.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE