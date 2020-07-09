TLC’s Sweet Home Sextuplets is now airing its third season. The Waldrop family is back with more episodes, each filled with family, fun and laughter.

The world was first introduced to the large family on September 18th, 2018 and the show is about Courtney and Eric Waldrop and their nine children. Yes, nine!

And how did the couple end up with nine kids? Well, after having their three older sons, Courtney and Eric wanted to have one more baby. They decided to use fertility treatments in the hope of getting pregnant. To their surprise, the treatment worked so well that Courtney became pregnant with six children at once. Yikes!

Who is Courtney Waldrop?

Courtney Waldrop was born on March 3rd, 1982. She is 38 years old and used to be a first-grade teacher at Albertville City Schools.

She has been with her husband Eric since the eighth grade. The two got married in 2004 and gave birth to their first son, Saylor, in 2010.

Courtney then gave birth to twin boys named Wales and Bridge in 2013. Between Saylor and the twins, Courtney had a miscarriage. She took fertility treatments which helped her to give birth to the twins.

She discovered that she suffers from a blood clotting disorder that makes it hard for her to carry a pregnancy to term. When she decided with Eric to try for another baby, knowing about her disorder, she decided to use the fertility treatments again. Instead of one child, Courtney was impregnated with six.

The babies were born on December 11th. However, they were born ten weeks prematurely. The sextuplets are named Blu, Layke, Rayne, Tag, Rivers, and Rawlings.

How did Courtney lose her baby weight?

According to thelist.com, Courtney actually had a hard time eating enough during her pregnancy with the sextuplets.

She asked people to pray for her to be able to have a big enough appetite in order to eat enough. Carrying six children at once meant eating large proportions in order to nourish each baby properly for Courtney.

Courtney hasn’t talked about her baby weight to the public yet.

For now, we can assume that since she had a hard time eating a lot, she didn’t have much to lose to begin with. If he did lose a significant amount of weight, we can also assume that being active with nine children helped do the trick.

