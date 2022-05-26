











RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World arrived at Wembley’s OVO arena in London on Sunday and we were lucky enough to be able to attend and see the array of dazzling outfits that accompanied the stellar performances that left us quite literally speechless.

Hosted by none other than season 10’s Asia Ohara, we were transported into the time machine that didn’t seem to be working in Asia’s favour as her rather tricky mission was to transport us back in time to the season 10 finale where she could correct her wrongdoings and snatch the crown.

Drag Race’s Asia Ohara hosted the show. Picture: Voss

Drag Race stars walk the Werq

The night saw jaw-dropping performances from Jaida Essence Hall (S12), Yvie Oddly (S11), Lady Camden (S14), Jorgeous (S14), Rosè (S13), Laganja Estranja (S6), Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (S10+11) and Plastique Tiara (S11) that almost blew the roof off the arena.

Opening the show was season 14 stars Jorgeous and Lady Camden with a lip sync battle royale. Each queen got the crowd on their feet and truly ready for a night full of icons performing bangers from the past century. The evening was soundtracked by nothing but empowering anthems. Setting the scene, we’d already had legendary bops from the likes of JLO, Fergie and even Lady Gaga within the first ten minutes.

Drag Race’s Yvie Oddly from S10 and All Stars 7 appeared. Picture: Voss

It’s safe to say the crowd was waiting for the spectacular performances from All Star 7 contestants Jaida Essence Hall and Yvie Oddly, who had both won their original season before heading back to compete for the title of ‘Queen Of Queens’. Jaida and Yvie brought a truly unique performance that was packed with tight choreography, intense lighting and a whole lot of hairography.

However, it seems as though the jam-packed venue really reserved their screams and energy for the entrance of season 10 meme queen Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, who went viral after exiting the stage back with her memorable catchphrase ‘Miss Vanjie’. Vanessa stomped out on to the stage and performed a mix alongside a number of dancers who worked up a sweat.

Drag Race’s Miss Vanjie worked up a sweat. Picture: Voss

‘Dream come true’ for Lady Camden

Just when we thought the night was over Lady Camden returned to the stage, which Asia described as a “dream come true” for the London-born drag star. Camden dazzled the stage in a monochromatic two piece with a pin-straight pink hairdo. Stomping across the stage you could most certainly tell she had the most adrenalin pumping through her body as she was performing to her home crowd. We are obsessed!

Drag Race’s Lady Camden performed for her home crowd. Picture: Voss

All in all this sickening evening was something we’ll never forget. The spectacular evening combined comedy with dance and on top of that it had such an accepting and uplifting atmosphere. 10 golden stars from us here at Reality TitBit.