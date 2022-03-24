Emma's hint that 7 Little Johnstons is cancelled explained













Season 11 of 7 Little Johnstons began this March and fans have a lot to look forward to from meeting a foreign exchange student called Joose, following Trent along at his new job, and seeing Amber juggle teaching whilst returning to college.

Emma Johnston, who is still living at home with her parents and brother Alex, shared some potentially shocking news on social media with fans which has left many wondering about the future of the show.

Meet Joose! 👋 The Johnston family prepares for months full of fun with their new exchange student on the season premiere of #7LittleJohnstons, TONIGHT at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/sU5EAzxJC4 — TLC Network (@TLC) March 15, 2022

Emma hints at potentially show cancellation

Emma Johnston recently did a Q&A on her social media page, and accepted questions from fans of the show.

One viewer asked Emma if she knew how many seasons were left of the show. She began her response by saying “hint hint hint,” then went on to explain that they were filming 20 episodes and then “that was it.”

Each season is usually eight to ten episodes long, which means that if there are 20 episodes left, fans are likely to expect two seasons left.

While Emma’s response made it seem pretty certain that the show will be ending soon, TLC is yet to confirm anything about the future of the show.

No other family members have spoken out about it yet either.

Who is Joose?

With season 11 of 7 Little Johnstons finally here, viewers get to meet the latest resident of the Johnston household: an exchange student called Joose.

In the promo video for this season, Amber said: “For the next three months, we have an exchange student living with us. We cannot wait to show him life with the Johnstons.”

Joose is 17-years-old and said that he was “so excited” for the experience as “everything here is new for me.”

It seems as though fans have a lot to expect as in the promo Joose can be heard saying: “Maybe Johnston family is crazy … But it’s OK. I like to be, like, also crazy.”

Joose is no longer staying with the family, as on January 8th Amber shared a post which read: “3 months came and gone so quickly. An amazing experience.”

Adam Busby of OutDaughtered posts mysterious comment

Adam Busby from OutDaughtered has responded to viewers questions over the absence of the show. The Season eight finale aired in May 2021, which means it has been almost a year without a new episode.

Adam replied to a comment asking when the show will be back and said:

“We need to make a video about this soon, just to give our fans our thought process and why we haven’t spoken on this yet. It would be too difficult to text in the comment section.”

“It’s 100 percent a decision that we made with our kids’ and our family’s best interest at heart. Thank you so much for loving our family!” he continued on, leaving fans pondering over what that could mean.