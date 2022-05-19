Charlie from Lovestruck High says going back to school "is a learning curve"













EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Curtis opens up about her experience on Lovestruck High, the new Prime Video show which follows a cast of hopeful singles try to find love and secure themselves a date to the prom.

The prize? $100,000 (£76,000) in cash… and hopefully finding love.

Charlie from Lovestruck High sat down to chat exclusively with Ryan Wilks from Reality Titbit to discuss her time on the show, the diverse cast, and her thoughts on the show’s iconic host, Lindsay Lohan.

Charlie, 29, is “proud” that she was able to be part of a show with such a large amount of representation and feels that “it’s more important than ever that we’re a diverse bunch of human beings that all live in the same world.” She explained that the show can be vital in educating viewers and teaching them that being gay is normal and okay.

Speaking about the impact the show would have had on her as a teenager in high school, Charlie said that she hopes she can be an influence on somebody watching the show.

Lovestruck High, for Charlie, is a “bit of a movement in the reality TV world,” due to the representation and diverse cast featured in the show.

Finding love was Charlie’s main motivation for appearing on the show, as she is aware that she’s “not getting any younger.” She described herself as “a typical lesbian” falling head over heels for the first person she saw.

The show’s shock twist, that contestants could face expulsion, resulted in Charlie putting her guard up. She said: “I didn’t want to go home, I wanted to experience the whole journey, it was a nerve wracking thing to think that someone potentially was going to go home.”

Discussing the narrator, actress and queen of high school movies, Lindsay Lohan, Charlie said that she was left “starstruck.”

“She is iconic in my life, when I was growing up Mean Girls was the film,” she gushed, explaining that she is still in awe that Lohan actually said her name on the show.

What’s next for Charlie? She is “definitely open” to more opportunities within the TV world, but has also had some acting experience so she would “potentially” like to get involved with that.

“I love to talk to people, chat to people, I think I just want to maybe raise some money for charities and do stuff to help other people, that’s sort of where I want to go in my journey,” she told Reality Titbit.

When it comes to what fans can expect in the rest of the series, Charlie said that viewers need to look out for more “drama, tears, and a lot of love.”

At first, Charlie was not too worried about returning back to school, as she has changed a lot since she was in high school. She told us:

“The person I was at school was a totally different person to the person I am now. I’m a lot older, I’ve learnt a lot, life’s been what it has been. I wanted to go in there as the person that I am now, but funnily enough when I got into that school environment it kind of felt like it fell back into how we were at school, and I started to fall back into the person I used to be.”

She deemed the show, and being back in the environment of school, “a learning curve.”