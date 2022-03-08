Get to know Florian Sukaj: Age, Instagram and net worth explored













Florian Sukaj is best known as the husband of Stacey Silva, one half of sister act Darcey and Stacey. Florian rose to reality TV fame when he started featuring on the hit Discovery show.

However, there’s more to Florian than we’ve seen on our screens. He’s also a successful model and Instagram influencer. Reality Titbit did some digging and has all the information on Florian including his age, Instagram and net worth.

Florian Sukaj. Picture: Florian Loses His Cool With Jesse | Darcey & Stacey

Meet Florian Sukaj

Although we don’t know his exact birthday, Florian was born in 1994, making him 27 years old. He’ll turn 28 at some point this year. The reality star is originally from Albania and moved to the US to be with his fiance, Stacey, on a K1 visa.

Sukaj is married to Stacey Silva and the pair have been together for more than seven years. They met on Facebook and, six months later, Stacey flew to Albania to meet him where they fell in love – the rest is history.

Although he has no children of his own, Florian is an amazing step-dad to his wife’s two children, who she shares with her ex.

In terms of his career, aside from being a reality TV star and personality, Florian is a successful model and fitness influencer on social media.

Florian’s Instagram

Florian is on Instagram but recently made his page private for reasons that have yet to be disclosed. He boasts 114K followers and has more than 120 posts on his page. With his career based on social media, we hope he makes his page public again soon.

However, although we can’t see him on his own page at the moment, he is often featured on his wife’s, where she shares pictures of them together frequently. Stacey posted a picture of the couple on Valentine’s Day with the caption “seven years and more to go”.

Stacey often reposts her hubby’s modelling pictures accompanied by swooning captions and hashtags such as #powercouple, highlighting how much she loves her man.

Florian’s net worth

Through his growing popularity and appearances on Darcey and Stacey, as well as his hard work as a model and influencer, Florian has managed to make himself a lot of money since being in the US.

Factsbuddy estimates the TV personality is worth about $2 million. Florian plans to continue his endeavours in the US and will hopefully add to this nest egg. We wish him every success!

