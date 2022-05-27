Inside the Kardashians' fridges from Kris Jenner's vegetable collection to Kim's nine coolers













We all know the Kardashians live in some pretty incredible homes with some awesome unique features but probably their most impressive home assets are their fridges.

Organisation is key in the Kardashians’ hectic lifestyles and it appears this is key in every aspect – including when it comes to food. Reality Titbit takes a rummage through the clan’s impeccable fridges, from Kris’s impressive vegetable collection to Kim’s huge walk-in fridge.

Kim has her own walk-in fridge

Kim previously blew fans’ minds when she gave them a tour of her impeccably organised walk-in fridge via her Instagram story.

The mother of four’s walk-in fridge consists of nine coolers all catered to a specific selection – from fresh organic produce to pre-made plant-based meals.

Kim says the industrial-size fridge is constantly stocked and ready for guests. She said:

Having an industrial fridge is a game-changer! It’s a restaurant-size kitchen, with lots of appliances and pots and pans, so we can fully cook at all times and always be prepared for our family and guests Kim Kardashian

Kris has two fridges just for vegetables

Momager Kris is another one of the Kardashian clan to have an impressive fridge. In a recent issue of Poosh, Kris gave fans a glimpse inside her fridge.

Kris has two refrigerators and described one as:

The showstopper with fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs all perfectly organised and on display. Kris Jenner

Whereas another fridge holds “drinks, condiments, and more”, her massive freezer is “always equipped with her favourite selection of ice cream”.

Kris slammed for showing off refrigerators

Fans had lots to say when they got a glimpse inside Kris’ fridge and there were some funny comments such as:

Can you imagine being their chef and having to navigate 15 different colour co-ordinated fridges? Twitter

There were also a lot of people who didn’t agree with the momager “showing off” her fridge. One person tweeted:

What dystopian timeline is this? Showing off their wealth so shamelessly it’s repulsive. Twitter

Another said:

And to think there are little kids who take food home from school over the weekend so they don’t go hungry. The excess here is staggering and enraging. Twitter

Despite what anyone says, it’s undeniable the Kardashians like to have the best of the best. Whatever you think, they certainly know how to do it in style.

