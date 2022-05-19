JoJo Siwa's relationship with Nickelodeon examined after Kids Choice Awards snub













Earlier this year, JoJo Siwa revealed that she had not received an invitation to the Kids’ Choice Awards, despite being nominated for an award.

The snub was even more confusing, given the fact that Siwa is signed to Nickelodeon, which runs the awards.

As fans took to Twitter to share theories over the snub, Siwa herself liked several tweets accusing Nickelodeon of homophobia.

JoJo Siwa didn’t receive Kid’s Choice Awards Nomination

This year, the Kids’ Choice Awards took place on April 10th, but one key star was missing. After fans began to speculate about Siwa’s absence from the event, she took to social media to squash all rumours.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, Siwa said: “A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn’t invited. I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite.”

She captioned the video: “I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go…. I simply didn’t get an invite.”

Fans found this snub particularly strange, given the fact that Siwa was nominated for an award, Favorite Social Music Star. Siwa has also had a close relationship with Nickelodeon over the years.

Rumours over Nickelodeon snub began to circulate

After JoJo revealed to fans that she had not been invited to the Kids’ Choice Awards, people took to Twitter to discuss the potential reasoning behind it. Many suggested that it isn’t a coincidence that JoJo was snubbed after coming out and cutting her hair short. Nickelodeon has not responded to the rumours.

One fan tweeted: “You’re telling me that jojo siwa, the literal face for the kids choice awards for YEARS, wasn’t invited this year which so happens to be the year she has come out about her sexuality and cut her hair short… hm yeah ok nickelodeon you’re not very slick.”

Another said: “The fact that Nickelodeon didn’t invite Jojo siwa to the kids choice awards after she made them LOADS OF MONEY all these years is just confusing as hell to me.”

Siwa liked several tweets about the situation, including one which said: “Jojo siwa not getting invited to the nickelodeon kids choice awards — after being the face of that network for years — right after coming out and cutting her hair makes my homophobia siren ring.”

Another tweet liked by Siwa read: “The only year that @itsjojosiwa didn’t get invited to the kids choice awards is when she comes out and cuts her hair?????? Sus @Nickelodeon.”

Damn, Nickelodeon will forget to invite Jojo Siwa to the Kids Choice Awards after carrying them for months. — goat approximation (@goatovalltime) May 13, 2022

JoJo’s relationship with Nickelodeon explored

Siwa signed with Nickelodeon in 2017 and appeared in Blurt! with Jace Norman and Lip Sync Battle Shorties with Nick Cannon. She also appeared as a character in the 2020 video game titled Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix.

This was Siwa’s sixth year in a row of receiving a Kids’ Choice Awards nomination.

Siwa called out Nickelodeon in a now-deleted social media post, in which she told fans that Nick was stopping her from performing in her 2021 movie The J Team. At the time she said:

“I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs). Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show.”

Nickelodeon has since denied any accusations of homophobia, with a source telling Variety: “This had nothing to do with her as a person. That is so off the mark and very upsetting. It was truly an unfortunate mistake and she definitely should have been there.”