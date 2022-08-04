











According to Kim Kardashian, the Morpheus laser treatment, a procedure the reality star turns to for a toned stomach, is a “game changer”.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself getting the procedure done. She also revealed that it was “painful”.

Kim clearly leaves no stone unturned to achieve her perfect look. But, what is the Morpheus laser treatment and how does it work? Let us tell you

Photo by Gotham/GC images

Kim Kardashian gets her stomach tightened via laser

It takes a lot for Kim to look the way she does, and she doesn’t mind offering tips to her fans.

The picture she posted to her Instagram stories shows how most of her stomach has turned red from the procedure she was undergoing.

In the caption, the reality star wrote: “This is a game changer!! I did Morpheus laser to tighten my stomach.

“I think this is my fave laser but it’s painful. Lol. But worth it,” she added.

What is Morpheus laser treatment?

The Morpheus laser treatment is trending on Instagram for quite some time. It’s a skin procedure that rejuvenates the texture and tone of the skin.

The 30-45 minute procedure is carried out using fast needles entering the skin and emitting high radio frequency heat waves to repair cells and tighten the skin.”

While the laser treatment that Kim Kardashian has undergone can cause redness, irritation, and swelling, it takes only around a week for the skin to heal completely.

Reality star denies plastic surgery

Kim claims she has never gone under the knife. When New York Post asked her what procedures she has gotten, the reality star replied: “A little bit of Botox.”

You may be wrong if you think a lot of work has gone into her stunning facial features. because she says: “I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.”

In the same interview, the 41-year-mom shared that she does all the beauty treatments at night and does the laser treatments once everyone’s in bed.