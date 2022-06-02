Kim Kardashian take us inside her luxury private jet with a king bed













The Kardashians has given fans a closer insight into the lives of the Kardashian clan, from engagements to TV appearances, and most recently, a tour of Kim’s private jet.

In the final episode of season one of the Hulu show, Kim showed viewers the inside of her brand new airplane, and fans have mixed opinions.

The jet boasts several iconic features such as a king-sized bed and a cashmere interior. Let’s take a look…

Fun fact: Kim Kardashian's private plane took a year to be delivered, and she customized it from scratch. The interior of the aircraft is cream, finished in manioc and leather seats. The Kim Air is a G65OER model and cost around $150 million. pic.twitter.com/EHYe87dsaT — Vitor 🖤 (@kimkimperio) February 27, 2022

Kim K shows off her new jet

At the end of episode eight of The Kardashians, Kim shows viewers her new plane. She explains that she is jetting off to the Dominican Republic for to do a shoot for Sports Illustrated.

Kim tells viewers: “I never dreamed I would own a plane.”

The plane is “an extension” of Kim’s home, which is why she had the interior custom designed in light wood.

There is a bathroom at the front of the plane, and another one at the back. Kim clearly hasn’t neglected the details as each seat has its own phone charger, and there are beautiful bowls of flowers.

The “most exciting” part? The plane is filled with cashmere. The ceilings are cashmere, as are the pillows and headrests.

Damn, @KimKardashian private plane is covered with cashmere and I can't even afford dental care 😅 — Nelle (@Nymerianymph) June 2, 2022

Kim’s plane boasts a king-sized bed

As Kim embarked on her first flight, she invited those close to her aboard the jet. She joked: “Don’t touch a thing, don’t breathe, don’t touch a thing. I’m just kidding!”

Kim told her friends she was thinking of making custom Skims in the same colour as her Jet and calling the collection Air Kim.

Pete Davidson, Kim’s boyfriend, got a virtual tour of the plane over the phone. Kim showed her new beau the two beds in the back of the plane which can join to become a king-sized bed. She deemed it “so perfect.”

Fans react to Kim K’s jet

Kim was met with mixed reactions online. One person tweeted: “Damn, @KimKardashian private plane is covered with cashmere and I can’t even afford dental care.”

Another wrote: “Kim Kardashian showing off her plane just makes me want to punch her in her face.”

However, others were more positive, as one fan posted: “I am sooooooo happy for Kim too…now go live your best life…I love love your new plane and trust me I understand the calm home/car decor.”

“Look Kylie’s not the only one with a plane. Go kimmy go,” another user tweeted.