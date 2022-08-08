You can now leave comments on the articles that matter to you. Find out more here
The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

Kylie Jenner's 'utopia' hint has fans guessing Travis Scott's album drop

August 8, 2022
Chaitra Krishnamurthy

Kylie Jenner posted cozy pictures with Travis Scott a day after his solo show in London and fans think she’s teasing the release of his fourth studio album ‘Utopia’.

Rapper’s album has been in and out of the news since 2020. Following the Astroword tragedy, the release of the upcoming was delayed and reports suggested a late 2022 release.

On seeing Kylie’s post, fans think the album might drop sooner than expected.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner wants to ‘Utopia with’ Travis Scott

Kylie is famous for keeping her lips sealed. However, fans think he could have hinted at Utopia not so subtly as she mentioned it in her recent caption.

She posted a couple of cuddling and kissing pictures with Stormi’s daddy on Instagram today and captioned them as “utopia with you.”

She is seen wearing an all-black leather outfit with her hair fashioned in a ponytail.

Travis, however, has remained mum about Utopia despite a number of speculations surrounding its featured tracks and artists.

Caption has fans guessing

Kylie’s caption can be interrupted in many ways.

Did she imply that she is featured in the music video with Travis? Or was the picture taken in the midst of the album recording? Or, is she hinting at the album releasing sooner than late 2022?

Well, we wouldn’t know. But, here’s what fans are guessing.

“Kylie, did you mean Utopia release for fans? Travis 4th album?,” one commented.

Another added, “Kylie dropping utopia before travis”

Yess please. I hope the album is the only utopia she means! i love you both tho,” commented one.

Everything we know about the album

Utopia is the follow-up of Travis’s previous album Atroworld. He told in an interview that his forthcoming work will explore the themes of “medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication—you know, a utopian state. That’s what my album is about,” as opposed to the image associated with a quintessential utopian world.

He has also shared that the album would be introducing listeners to “psychedelic rock“.

In another interview he revealed to be making his own beats. “I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it,” he said.

Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Chaitra is a writer and journalist who is highly fascinated with every aspect of the entertainment industry. She has completed her post-graduation in Mass Communication and lives in Bangalore, India. With over 4 years of experience, Chaitra will be working as a writer and content manager at GRV Media.

