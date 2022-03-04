Love Is Blind Danielle and Nick admit they’re in ‘therapy’ ahead of reunion













*WARNING: Love Is Blind season 2 spoilers ahead*

Ahead of the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson revealed they’re attending couples therapy to strengthen their relationship.

Just one week after the couples said their yes’ at the altar on the final episode of Love Is Blind season 2, the members are back for the reunion and we can’t wait for the new juicy deets.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have been the fan-favourite pair since episode one – while Jarrette, Iyanna, and Mallory were caught in one love triangle; and Shayne, Shaina, and Natalie in another, Ruhl and Thompson were in their own land of romance after getting engaged at the end of the first episode.

The smitten pair were one of two couples to become husband and wife, along with Jarette and Iyanna – despite still being in the honeymoon stage, the pair are already in couples therapy.

Couples therapy is key for Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson

Don’t worry, their relationship isn’t on the rocks – they’re happily married and Ruhl has moved into Thompson’s home.

After a whirlwind romance, the pair wasted no time in strengthening their bond – after all, they only met each other a month before saying yes.

“I think the biggest challenge for us was losing the structure of the show,” Thompson explained. “We quickly realised like, ‘Hey, two months ago, we weren’t married, we were single. Since then, we’ve met and married, we have friends, we have family. And so, it’s like, ‘How do you navigate these waters and how do you go from doing whatever you want two months ago to, like, being part of a family?'”

Thanks to professional guidance, the couple have been working on communication and compromise to navigate married life, though they admitted it’s still a working progress.

Ruhl told US Weekly in the joint interview: “I have to realize, I can’t assume that he is gonna know how to be there for me. I have to verbalize, ‘This is what I need from you right now,’ and be patient with him not completely, always understanding what to do in those situations.”

