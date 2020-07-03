Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is back for season 17 with five new celebrity couples.

The couples’ relationships are hanging on by a thread. With the help of Dr. Ish Major along with former Divorce Court arbitrator Judge Lynn Toler, the couples hopefully can resolve some of their issues.

During the first episode of the new season (Thursday, July 2nd), some of the couples did not aggressively argue or fight with each other immediately. However, there were some who did such as Willie and Shanda.

The couple did not wait a second before letting the world know how they really feel about each other. As soon as they arrived to the marriage boot camp house Shanda criticized Willie for not immediately helping her out of their car! So, why are Willie and Shanda on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition? What has gone wrong in their relationship?

Who are Willie and Shanda?

Willie Taylor is a singer and songwriter known for being the lead vocalist of the music group Day26. Day26 lasted from 2007 to 2012. He has also written songs for Jagged Edge and Ginuwine.

Willie has been married to his wife Shanda Denyce for 12 years. The couple have three children together.

When Shanda was younger she was in an all-girl R&B group called X’clusive. When motherhood came along, Shanda had to put her career to the side. When Willie also had financial struggles, Shanda took up stripping to provide for the family.

The couple have previously starred on Love & Hip Hop, where their relationship was as turbulent and fiery as ever.

Willie and Shanda on Marriage Boot Camp

Willie has cheated on Shanda more than once. In response to his infidelity, and to get back at him, Shanda cheated on Willie with someone he knew.

During the first episode of Marriage Boot Camp season 17, Willie expressed that he doesn’t like the way Shanda talks to him. He discussed how he’d rather be with other people than at home with Shanda.

Shanda hinted that if nothing changes they’ll have to do something that neither of them really want to do. It’s easy to assume that she is implying about getting a divorce. Willie stated that there is a lot of disrespect occurring in the relationship.

However, Shanda responded to his comment by stating, “How do you expect to get respected when you keep cheating.” He did not respond to her comment. Shanda expressed that the reason they are at the boot camp is all because of Willie.

Are Willie and Shanda still together?

Yes.

From the looks of both Willie and Shanda’s Instagrams, they are still in a couple. They even seem happy, having welcomed another child into their lives on June 4th, 2020.

Willie and Shanda have just had another daughter called Willoh Marie Taylor.

