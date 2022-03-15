Master Chef finalist Elly Wentworth tries her luck on the Great British Menu













Elle Wentworth is one of the highly talented chefs set to appear on the new season of Great British Menu this week and the chef is no stranger to competitions as she was one of the 2016 Master Chef finalists. Ely managed to impress the judges with her modern menu and she is hoping she can do the same for BBC’s Great British Menu.

Wentworth has already achieved so much in her career so far and if you want to know more about her experience and achievements throughout her career keep on reading.

Elly Wentworth. Picture: Chefs Alex Claridge & Elly Wentworth Grilled by The Staff Canteen podcast

Elly has been cooking since she was 13

The 28-year-old chef from Devon, in the South West of England, has been obsessed with cooking and all things food since she was just 13 years old and has known since that moment that it’s what she wanted to do with her life.

Elly has worked her way up through the ranks gaining experience and has developed her own style of cooking where she transforms traditional dishes into modern sensations whilst using fresh and sustainable ingredients.

Her hard work has paid off as she is now the head chef at The Angel in Devon which is one of the most prestigious and award-winning fine dining restaurants in Dartmouth. The menu has been developed by Elly and showcases her unique style of cooking.

Elly has already won awards

At just 28 years old, Elly has won multiple awards and has been recognised for her impressive skills in the kitchen by many.

So far, she has taken part in the prestigious Royal Academy of Culinary Arts and was one of four chefs to receive an Award of Excellence. Elly has also won an Acron award in 2019.

During the past two years at The Angel, one of the chef’s plates has received a Michelin star in the guides, she has also received two AA rosettes and received the award for Taste of the World’s Best Fine Dining Restaurant in 2021.

Elly Wentworth on Great British Menu

Elly will be featured on the show on Tuesday 15 March 2022 where she will be showing off her skills at The Angel and trying to win over the judges with her locally sourced and sustainable ingredients.

The 28-year-old will be the first chef from the South West on the show trying to bag the win and with her extensive experience and skills, it shouldn’t be too hard.

The chef announced she would be on the programme via her Instagram and her fans were nothing but supportive with comments such as, “Go on Elly! We are behind you all the way!”

