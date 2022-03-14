Meet Sharrieff Shah: What does Jen Shah’s husband do for a living?













Although Sharrieff Shah has appeared in various episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, his life has always been about recognition within his job field, away from the spotlight. This has caused some curiosity about what he does for a living.

Jen Shah’s walk to fame began after appearing on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, which is an American reality television series that peeks inside the unconventional lives of six successful women living in or around Salt Lake City, Utah.

As Jen married Sharrieff, Reality Titbit has done some digging and found information about his career.

How Jen Shah’s relationship with Sharrieff began

‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah met when they were studying in college and have been married to Coach Shah for more than 25 years.

According to The Sun, Jen herself has spoken about her husband multiple times, sharing how her Muslim husband charged her perception of religion and eventually converted to Islam.

During an episode of RHOSLC, Sharrieff shared details of his first encounter with Jen: “When I met my wife in college, it was fantastic. I never in my life, seen anybody as pretty in my life,” he said.

After Sharrieff had to go through her family’s approval, they finally were able to date. “The thing that drew me to my wife from the very beginning, it was how sweet she was,” he continued to share.

What is Sharrief Shah’s job

Sharrieff Shah’s curriculum is very impressive as he’s had multiple careers. Starting when he was young, he played football for the University of Utah where he became team captain.

Not only that, according to his profile, he was named the Sports Illustrated National Defensive Player of the Week in 1991 and also, he was an honourable mention all-Western Athletic Conference safety in 1991 and 1992. His football career ended after Sharrieff suffered a neck injury.

Moreover, aside from his professional career in the football industry, he was also an attorney and spent 12 years of his life dedicating it first as a commercial litigator and then, as a trial attorney.

During his time as an attorney, he also became a certified agent through the NFL Player Association and a sideline football reporter for Utah’s flagship radio station ESPN 700.

Clearly, he loved and still loves football, which is why as of now, he is currently on his 10th year of coaching and is also Utes’ Cornerbacks/Co-Special Teams Coordinator.

Jen and Shah’s marriage timeline

Jen and Shah got married on August 27, 1994, and have been together for almost 28 years. During the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, viewers have witnessed how Jen Shah’s marriage had its ups and downs, until the point of almost divorcing two years ago.

Coronavirus and quarantine have impacted positively to some couples. However, that wasn’t the case for Jen and Shah’s marriage as it went over the line.

In the premiere of season two, viewers were given a sneak-peak of Shah’s relationship status where she admitted to her co-star and former closest friend, Lisa Barlow, that the football coach wanted to divorce her in 2020.

However, things between the couple got better as they attended therapy and decided to stay with each other despite their rough patch. The reality tv star and businesswoman then revealed during an Instagram live with Bravo TV that the two were still together as Sharrieff has been his number one supporter amid the recent scandals that Jen Shah has been involved in.