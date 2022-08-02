Megan Fox and Kourtney K go full OnlyFans in seriously steamy photoshoot













Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have sent fans wild with snaps from their racy photoshoot.

The pair have much more in common than you’d think. Despite both being married to major rock stars, Kourtney and Megan also have A-list celebrity lives and children to bond over.

Since getting close they haven’t been shy of sharing iconic photos together on Instagram – and their latest throwback photo has gone above and beyond…

Racy Skims photoshoot

If there’s one thing The Kardashians know how to do, it’s blow up the internet.

Yesterday, Megan shared a photo from Kim Kardashian’s Skims photoshoot in September 2021, when herself and Kourtney featured as models.

The Daily Mail reports that at the time of the shoot, Megan said in a press release: “I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered.

“I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”

The photos are extremely steamy, with Megan wearing Skims underwear and Kourtney nothing but a Skims bodysuit. The pair were photographed kneeling on the floor, and even sitting on each other on the toilet!

Megan teased her followers with a potential new venture, captioning the post: “BTS of my Skims shoot with Kourtney – should we start an OnlyFans?”

Fans react to steamy photoshoot

It’s no surprise the post got 3.5 million likes in only 20 hours, with many followers questioning whether Megan and Kourtney really would collaborate for an OnlyFans.

One user commented: “Don’t threaten us with a good time.” Another wrote: “These photos just added ten years to my life.”

“Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, the only OnlyFans I would ever pay for,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

American actress Bella Thorne gave her thoughts on the idea, as she commented: “Yessss.”

Kourtney also reacted to the post, commenting: “We’re so cute 🖤”

Megan and Kourtney love their PDA pics

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen PDA from the pair, as they aren’t shy of sharing similar posts with their husbands.

Megan and Kourtney were snapped kissing their husbands in the bathroom at the VMAs, which is yet another post that blew up the internet and got people talking.

Not only that, Kourtney is always sharing photos of her PDA with Travis. From kissing at the dinner table to getting steamy in the pool – we’ve almost seen it all.

