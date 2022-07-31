My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding's Paddy's hospital dash as he's seen with oxygen mask













Big Fat Gypsy Wedding’s Paddy Doherty has been rushed to hospital for care after fighting Coronavirus.

The reality star told fans he is suffering from lung problems as he uploaded a video to social media while wearing an oxygen mask.

Paddy, who battled Covid last year, was seen sitting in his hospital bed in the clip.

Paddy Doherty updates fans over hospital trip

The My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding star was also admitted to hospital back in April after Paddy suffered a heart attack.

He told followers: “Back again. Not too good. Just in the lungs, over the Covid.”

The former bare-knuckle boxer told fans he’d “be all right” and hopefully get to leave later after discharged.

Fans showered the post with messages of get well soon wishes.

One wrote: “Praying for you Paddy.”

A second added: “Awwww no get well soon Paddy sending love and healing,” they added a pray and red heart emoji.

Paddy’s previous health scares

Photo by Gareth Davies/Getty Images

Paddy battled Covid with pneumonia last year and previously said nurses had been “very worried” about him.

The 63-year-old found himself using oxygen after struggling to breathe. The star previously detailed his fight of the virus his “hardest fight ever”.

In 2019, he received the all-clear over prostate cancer. He told a pal:

“I’ve taken a lot of hits over the years – but nothing like this.

“Just when you think you’ve beaten the c**p out it if – bang it comes back and floors you.”

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding first aired back in 2010 with three seasons following the lives of the Gypsy and Irish Traveller cultures and their big wedding days. Given rare access, Channel 4 were allowed behind the scenes of the special events to document the preparation and celebration of the ceremonies.

