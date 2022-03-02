Naked Attraction rudest moments from tattoos to dogs as series 9 starts with a bang

Naked Attraction is returning to Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday (2 March 2022), so take a look at the most OMG-worthy moments ever encountered throughout its five-year run.
Got plans on Tuesday nights? No? Then Naked Attraction is there to fill the void.
The wacky TV show is back after season eight concluded in May 2021, and if you didn’t know already, don’t watch it with parents or grandparents in the room!
Before it kicks off, however, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit the most unbelievable and NSFW moments from the show.
Yes, these moments actually happened on Naked Attraction
Brian Chau Rodriguez
Definitely not the most explicit episode to ever exist, but the 23-year-old Maidstone resident was the first contestant to walk off the set for a breather.
Since Rodriguez was a virgin at the time, he briefly left the set, calling the vision of six female private parts as “overwhelming” – we don’t blame him since his only similar experience was “half of a lap dance”, though we don’t think one’s first encounter with a vagina should be on TV.
The elephant tattoo
What’s the best way to highlight your penis? Apparently, it’s to make it part of a tattoo. One contestant designed an elephant head around his groin, with his intimate feature as, you guessed it, the trunk.
Either his sexual partners love it, or it’s a total distraction from getting the deed done.
The Batcave
Speaking of body inks, it’s not just the males who decorated their intimate areas with art.
Contestant Stephanie unveiled her Batman tattoo located just above her groin. Ingeniously naming her vagina the “Batcave”, this moment is one of the most unforgettable Naked Attraction moments ever.
Judith
Judith did not shy away from discussing her bedroom preferences, revealing her liking for junk measuring about eight to 11 inches, as well as her foot fetish.
It was all the more unexpected since the 57-year-old was a churchgoer – she cited “missing out on regular sexual relationships” as the reason behind her participation.
She also serenaded thee potential dates with a rendition of the hymn, The Lord Is My Shepherd.
Furry friends
30-year-old fashion designer Leah was accompanied by her Yorkshire Terrier, Kush, to sniff out the contestants. Dogs paws and sharp teeth are definitely a no no for us when it comes to such delicate parts – it could’ve turned from romance to rampage really quickly.