Naked Attraction rudest moments from tattoos to dogs as series 9 starts with a bang













Naked Attraction is returning to Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday (2 March 2022), so take a look at the most OMG-worthy moments ever encountered throughout its five-year run.

Got plans on Tuesday nights? No? Then Naked Attraction is there to fill the void.

The wacky TV show is back after season eight concluded in May 2021, and if you didn’t know already, don’t watch it with parents or grandparents in the room!

Before it kicks off, however, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit the most unbelievable and NSFW moments from the show.

Yes, these moments actually happened on Naked Attraction

Brian Chau Rodriguez

Definitely not the most explicit episode to ever exist, but the 23-year-old Maidstone resident was the first contestant to walk off the set for a breather.

Since Rodriguez was a virgin at the time, he briefly left the set, calling the vision of six female private parts as “overwhelming” – we don’t blame him since his only similar experience was “half of a lap dance”, though we don’t think one’s first encounter with a vagina should be on TV.

The elephant tattoo

What’s the best way to highlight your penis? Apparently, it’s to make it part of a tattoo. One contestant designed an elephant head around his groin, with his intimate feature as, you guessed it, the trunk.

Either his sexual partners love it, or it’s a total distraction from getting the deed done.

Naked Attraction hunk with THAT elephant tattoo reveals all about the new show https://t.co/OZx1ugtjOU pic.twitter.com/SjZu2aZMAf — The Sun TV (@TheSunTV) August 4, 2016

watching naked attraction and there’s this guy with an elephant tattoo around his groin…the trunk is…🤣 — a$ap faiyaz (@asznbby) December 21, 2021

The Batcave

Speaking of body inks, it’s not just the males who decorated their intimate areas with art.

Contestant Stephanie unveiled her Batman tattoo located just above her groin. Ingeniously naming her vagina the “Batcave”, this moment is one of the most unforgettable Naked Attraction moments ever.

Some woman on naked attraction has just walked out with the batman symbol above her fanny and a bloke replied saying I can’t wait to come face to face with the dark knight I’m going to bed — Deville (@_chloedeville) August 21, 2019

Oh my god watching naked attraction, girl comes out… she has a batman tattoo on the ol’ vajayjay, batcave 😭😫😂 — Amy Rose Swindell (@AmyRoseSwindell) August 23, 2019

Judith

Judith did not shy away from discussing her bedroom preferences, revealing her liking for junk measuring about eight to 11 inches, as well as her foot fetish.

It was all the more unexpected since the 57-year-old was a churchgoer – she cited “missing out on regular sexual relationships” as the reason behind her participation.

She also serenaded thee potential dates with a rendition of the hymn, The Lord Is My Shepherd.

Bloody hell this Judith on naked attraction ain’t shy with her words is she 😂😂



One minute she’s talking about feet on her kitty and the next she’s singing a hymn 💀💀#nakedattraction pic.twitter.com/u81fGoU2DL — Heather Johnson (@xXHeather1981Xx) March 16, 2021

Furry friends

30-year-old fashion designer Leah was accompanied by her Yorkshire Terrier, Kush, to sniff out the contestants. Dogs paws and sharp teeth are definitely a no no for us when it comes to such delicate parts – it could’ve turned from romance to rampage really quickly.

THERE'S A DOG ON NAKED ATTRACTION pic.twitter.com/CpYFCD6NgE — Jamo (@50ShadesofJamo) September 7, 2018

Someone has brought their dog into Naked Attraction 😬 pic.twitter.com/anqeNR4Qip — JD (@Jonny_Dodds) September 11, 2018

This woman’s bought her dog on to naked attraction and is asking the dog if she likes peoples pieces? — TI (@T__OTI) September 11, 2018

Woman’s brought her dog onto Naked Attraction! This could end badly 🦴 — Ryan 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryan_t895) October 20, 2021