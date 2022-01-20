Get to know Obi Nnadi from Too Hot To Handle, his height explored











Too Hot To Handle season 3 episode 3 brings with it two newcomers to ‘Pleasure Island’ in 2022. Olga and Obi excitedly arrived on the show with no idea that they were about to endure a sex ban. Nevertheless, the pair got stuck in, with Olga and Stevan flirting and Obi and Jaz showing interest in one another.

Netflix star Obi promises to shake things up on the show as he joins Holly, Harry, Truth and co on Too Hot To Handle. So, let’s find out more about Obi, his height, age and Instagram explored…

Obi Nnadi joins Too Hot To Handle

Obi arrives on Pleasure Island during episode 3 with the intention of “shaking things up“, he thinks he’s a “10 out of 10” and is happy to “toot his own horn“.

He was born in Nigeria and currently lives in Toronto, Canada. Obi immediately sets his sights on Jaz when he arrives on the show and bagged himself a spot in her bed on his first day.

Obi is a fitness trainer and personal instructor – if you couldn’t tell from his physique already!

Obi’s height explored

Too Hot To Handle star Obi’s height is estimated at 5 ft 8.

He’s taller than his partner on the show, Brianna Giscombe, who is reportedly 5 ft 6. However, he appears much shorter than some of the other cast members on the show. Patrick stands at 6 ft 5 and Jaz is 5 ft 9.

Meet Obi on Instagram

Obi has over 4.6k followers on Instagram and can be found under the handle @obi_blvd.

The Netflix’s star’s IG page screams one thing – fitness, fitness and more fitness! Obi is clearly passionate about the gym and has no problem posting shirtless selfies.

Judging by his Instagram page, it seems that Obi’s done a spot of modelling in his career and he also appears to love a good vacay.

