











Kim Kardashian and North recently went on a ziplining adventure, and this may well be their last time as the petrified reality star doesn’t ever want to do it again.

Looks like the mother and daughter duo had a ball of a time during their wilderness getaway, but not all of it was fun for Kim.

However, she was more than thrilled to offer fans a glimpse of their day out as she boasted about overcoming her fear of heights.

Kim Kardashian and North are in total mood for ziplines

Kim and North’s TikTok handle is perhaps one of the most happening celebrity accounts.

The duo documented their day out on the video-sharing platform, which included a thrilling zipline ride, driving a car through the dirt, and a walk across the suspension bridge.

The TikTok begins with Kim and North exclaiming “ziplining” as it follows the rest of the activities they partook in.

The video also issues a warning that all actions are either performed by professionals or supervised by them. The reality star asks fans to not attempt them at home.

The reality star has a fear of heights

Although the experience was terrifying for Kim, she couldn’t be more proud of herself for overcoming her fear of heights.

The original TikTok sees Kim walk across the suspension as she tells her daughter: “Never again. No one is ever talking me into doing this again. Do you hear me?”

North simply says: “OK”.

Kim later shared a picture of herself on the bridge on her Instagram story and captioned it: “I cried every step of the way because I am so afraid of heights but I did it and I promise I am never doing it again.”

Mother-daughter duo is taking over the platform

Although Kim faced a lot of heat for allowing her daughter to use TikTok, their joint account has become extremely popular among fans.

You can find several viral TiKToks of the two together and most of them navigate through their daily lives.

The followers have also got to witness North’s dance and make-up moves in the videos she has made with her mom.

One TikTok which shows North transforming Kim into a minion has clocked over 28 million views.

