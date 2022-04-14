











Noella Bergener has had a tough stint on RHOC so far, including juggling her divorce from estranged husband James Bergener while being a mom to two children. And that’s not all, as she’s been faced with co-star drama.

She may be a newbie but the Bravo star has brought a number of storylines to the show already. Although she claimed to have zero money left since her divorce filing from James, Noella is getting a hefty salary from Bravo.

As a result, many have been urging the newbie to get a job. It’s usually the case though, that the longer you appear on a Real Housewives franchise, the higher you tend to be paid. So what is Noella’s net worth and salary?

What is Noella Bergener’s net worth?

Noella has a net worth of $1 million, according to Meaww. Although her salary is pretty hefty, most of her fortune comes from modeling career before her marriage, and doing money-making brand deals on Instagram.

However, it hasn’t been an easy financial ride for Noella amid her divorce. She told US Weekly in January earlier this year that she doesn’t have access to her finances while living with her two-year-old son.

I have access to one singular credit card. It’s a number that’s through Instacart at Amazon. We’re just buying everything we can through Amazon, like stocking up on a year’s worth of diapers.

She also revealed how she has never missed a bill in her life, but has a property manager who has been “so amazing and very understanding” amid the legal battle. Her husband revealed the mansion was only leased for RHOC filming.

The RHOC star’s Bravo salary

Noella’s salary is estimated to be $100,000 per season. She is likely to earn less than her co-stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador as they have a longer history on the show, and were each paid about $900,000 from Bravo.

Gina received a salary of around $100,000 for her first season on RHOC, who is also worth $1 million. She reportedly earns most of her wealth from her divorce settlement with ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter, as per SCMP.

Noella started her career in the early noughties walking on runways for the likes of Chanel. She was also spotted wearing Burberry blouses, Louboutin shoes and Louis Vuitton handbags while flying on private jets with James.

Noella’s home with dungeon room

Noella has a dungeon in her home. The red room is described by the RHOC star as the most popular area in the residency… however, she still claims the incredible view from her windows the best part of the whole house.

Featuring a swing, a collection of wigs and costumes, and a bed, the Bravo cast member admitted that it is the first room visitors want to see when they enter the building.

Feeling as though it’s important to “always have a playroom”, Noella told Bravo:

As you can imagine, this is the most popular room in the house. Whether you’re a kid, whether you’re adult, have one space in your house that just makes you feel like you can just have fun. I’m proud of it.

The 10,000 square foot mansion is where Noella claimed she’s been “squatting” after her estranged husband cut off her credit cards. She is now hoping that a divorce settlement will allow her to be “in control” of the family finances.

