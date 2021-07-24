No, Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is not dead: Instagram post debunked











Several fans were convinced that Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was dead due to his Instagram post. In reality, the star is fine.

Reality stars have often used a catchy phrase to ensure that the readers are attracted to the post. Similarly, Ronnie used this strategy to invite people to be curious about what happened to him. If you are worried about the reality star, we are here to ensure you that is doing just fine.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s death rumors debunked

The rumors about Ronnie being dead started after the reality star made his recent Instagram post. The post had a picture of Ronnie with a caption that read: “#RIP Heartbroken to confirm HE DIED.”

The comments are off on the post which unable followers to have any interaction. At first, the post seems convincing as it is being made from Ronnie’s official Instagram account.

However, if you look closely, you will notice that the post further adds the “link in bio” hashtag. Whenever celebrities use such hashtags, there is a big chance that the entire thing is clickbait.

In fact, Ronnie’s post was no different. If you check out his description, it has a link for a Celebuzz article. The article’s headline reads: “Celebrities who have passed in 2021.” Don’t worry, Ronnie’s name is not on it.

What is the Jersey Shore actor up to these days?

Apart from the legal issues that have been haunting the reality star for quite some time, the Jersey Shore actor recently revealed he was engaged. Ronnie even shared pictures from the beach proposal.

Ronnie also showed off the diamond ring that he proposed Saffire Matos with. Saffire and Ronnie had kept their relationship away from the spotlight for a long time. It wasn’t until the new season of Jersey Shore aired that the reality star introduced Saffire to the world.

On the show, Ronnie revealed he grew closer to Saffire during COVID-19 lockdown. Following Saffire’s introduction on the show, Ronnie has been vocal about his love for her.

The pair often share pictures on social media to let fans have an insight into how they have been doing.