Sarah Pascoe opens up about IVF struggles as she welcomes firstborn baby at 40













Sara Pascoe is the host of The Great British Sewing Bee and is recognised as a successful comedian. Known for her comedic talent and skills, she can now add mother to that list! As the star announced in February that she and Steen Raskopoulon had their first child.

Reality Titbit has all the details on their newborn as well as their journey and struggles with IVF, check it out.

Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Sara shared the news on Valentine’s Day

Sara shared the delightful news with her fans via her Instagram with an adorable picture of her husband bottle fielding their newborn.

Pascoe wished her followers a happy Valentine’s day as she announced the amazing news at the same time with her fans over the moon to see her have her baby at 40.

They announced the pregnancy news in November last year after just a few months of marriage, and fans and followers couldn’t be happier for them.

They conceived their child via IVF

Sara previously shared with her followers their journey with conceiving their child via IVF. This came about after Sara had a tragic miscarriage prior to which she wrote a lengthy social media post saying:

I’ve been shy about posting about my pregnancy, partly my own anxiety after losing one at the beginning of the year, but also awareness of what other people may be going through. There can be so much sadness felt alongside the happiness (and luck) of others. However, I’m in the third trimester now and realised if I don’t post soon, you’ll see me with a buggy next year and think I stole a kid. Also, I conceived via IVF, so huge love and support to anyone going through it or thinking about it. I want you to get everything you deserve and hope you know how brave you are to go on this journey of the unknown. Sara Pascoe, Instagram

Sara’s famous friends shared the love

As we mentioned, the comment section of the adorable picture with filled with support from fans and even from some pretty famous names.

Author, Elizabeth Day, shared her happiness for Sara saying, “So so so happy for all three of you!” Another comedian, Sarah Millican wrote, “Ah wonderful news! Congrats xxxxxx”

Harry Styles’ sister Gemma also left heart eye emoji’s under the post as well as Daisy Haggard saying, “Oh my goodness me!! CONGRATULATIONS”

