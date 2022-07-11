











The latest Zeus show Baddies South has had fans transfixed with fights, a bad girl cast, and the same on-screen drama as its predecessor Baddies ATL.

One of the newest girls to join the cast is Scotlynd, who has replaced Christina. But what do we know about Scotlynd so far? How old is she? And what does she do for a living?

Let’s take a look at Scotlynd’s life and what we know about the baddie…

Who is Scotty with the Body?

Scotty is the founder and owner of Snatched Goals, a fitness brand. Her website sells items such as gym leggings, resistance bands, and shorts. Scotty also offers in-person training sessions, as well as an online workout program.

Scotty began her brand three years ago, which she describes as a symbol of “our strong, independent, healthy women.”

“Our community is encouraging and inspirational to help along your wellness journey,” she writes on her website under the “meet our owner” section.

According to her OnlyFans biography, Scotty is 23 years old.

Does Scotty from Baddies have social media?

Scotty has a large social media presence, particularly on TikTok where she boasts over 39 thousand followers and over 240 thousand likes. She also has an Instagram account with 30 thousand followers where she mainly posts outfit pictures, fitness videos, and occasional clips from Baddies South.

Scotty also has an OnlyFans account. Her biography reads: “You can’t get that IG s**t here! F***ing exclusive tall stallion energy.” A subscription to her page costs $20 a month, or $168 for 12 months.

How to watch Baddies South

Baddies South was released on June 12th 2022, with a new episode coming out each week on Sundays at 8pm ET. The show is exclusively available to watch on Zeus network.

The trailer for the show was uploaded to YouTube by Zeus on June 6th, and the description announced that the Baddies were back but “this time with some new ladies looking to take the entire Dirty South by storm.”

“Along the way, the ladies will crash in luxurious homes, host and perform at the hottest clubs and parties, tap into the wild and dark side of southern culture and prove why they are the baddest girls around,” it continued.