











Sutton Stracke and Lisa Rinna have called it quits on their explosive argument about Elton John‘s gala. Sutton claimed she “never got a thank you” after inviting her co-star and husband, but Lisa said they were already invited.

The storyline has been one of the most dramatic of RHOBH season 12. It comes as the pair kept debating whether Lisa was invited as Sutton’s guest, or whether she was told to come along by the musician himself.

Lisa revealed that both her and her husband have been attending Elton’s gala for years. She even recalled “dancing the night away” in 2006 while she was on Dancing with the Stars at the time on her Instagram story.

Sutton, however, claimed she had paid for the table where both Lisa and her other half sat with her that night. Since then, she has admitted she never thought the debate would blow up in the way it did, as per US Weekly.

Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke’s feud

When Sutton claimed on WWHL that she “never got a thank you” after paying for Lisa and her husband Harry’s table at Elton John’s gala, Lisa was quick to deny the claims and even pulled out receipts to prove her point.

Lisa initially denied Sutton’s claims in her Instagram stories while that episode of WWHL was still airing. “We didn’t come as your guests @suttonstracke. @eltonjohn invited us to his event, you asked us to sit at your table. So we did.

Lisa added that she and Harry have “gone to the fabulous Elton John Oscar party for years.” But Sutton clapped back, saying: “Perhaps they do not know that I actually bought those tickets for them. So maybe that’s a miscommunication.”

The RHOBH stars make amends

After a longwinded debate about whether Sutton did or didn’t pay for Lisa’s seats to Elton John’s gala, the two finally sat down to make amends about the situation. This involved Sutton admitting she enjoys their one-on-one time.

Lisa responded with a laugh: “People think I’m such a f–king bitch. People are so scared of me. I’m like, ‘What’s so scary?'” When Sutton said, “I’m not scared of you,” Lisa added, “You are at times.”

Lisa told Sutton:

There are times when you are infuriating and it makes me mad when I think about it and I want to frickin’ strangle you. But at the end of the day, it’s been a while, it’s over, it was silly, you shouldn’t have done it. You did say you’re sorry and I have to move on now.

During the same episode of RHOBH, Rinna talked about her wine brand ‘Rinna Rose’ and revealed she would have both rosé and Chardonnay wines available to purchase for customers after launching.

Fans are ‘tired’ over Elton John gala drama

When Lisa and Sutton kept airing their issues over the Elton John gala invitation, it became a tiring storyline for RHOBH viewers. So when the co-stars brought the debate up once again, many took to social media to complain.

One wrote: “This Elton John gala is Lucy Lucy Apple Juice all over again. I’m TIRED. #RHOBH.”

Another said: “I 10000% forgot about the Elton John table thing, and look at Rinna! Being sure to bring it up because it’s all she has. No one cares, and we are TIRED of the bad attempt at a Sutton/Garcelle take down #RHOBH.”

“Why are we still on this Elton John gala table – really #RHOBH,” a fan simply penned.

