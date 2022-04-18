1000-lb Sisters: Tammy tells fans she's "just fine" after social media hiatus













Tammy Slaton has made a return to social media after a brief hiatus to clear up fan concern that she might be booted off 1000-lb Sisters.

Given that Tammy made little to no progress on the TLC show in season 3, some fans were concerned that Tammy’s weight loss journey was never going to begin. But she’s proving those doubters wrong.

After one fan expressed concern over Tammy’s future, the reality star has taken to the internet to express that she’s “just fine.” Take a look at our latest update on Tammy Slaton this April 2022.

Screenshot from TLC’s YouTube video titled: ‘Amy Is Done Being Tammy’s Caretaker | 1000-lb Sisters’

Tammy Slaton tells TLC fans she’s “just fine”

A number of 1000-lb Sisters fans have been concerned for Tammy Slaton’s future on the show, considering she had little developments on her weight loss last season.

Tammy responded to a fan on a fan Facebook page called ‘Slaton Sisters for All’. The fan posted on the page: “Wonder how Tammy is so far?”

In the comments, Tammy responded: “Tammy [is] doing just fine.” Over 700 fans have liked Tammy’s comment as of publication date.

A commenter on the Facebook post wrote: “People just leave Tammy alone and let her do what she needs to do for self.”

More about Tammy’s weight loss journey in 2022

If you’ve been following Tammy Slaton on social media, then there’s a strong chance you’ve already seen the progress she’s made. The TLC reality star has been giving updates on her weight loss journey since filming of season 3 ended.

Tammy lost 115 lbs after staying in a rehabilitation centre for 30 days. She was admitted to the centre after a terrifying ordeal which saw Tammy placed into a medically-induced coma.

Tammy is thought to weigh around 534 lbs now, which has perhaps dropped further, as her weight loss journey continues throughout this spring. She also hinted that the continuation of her weight loss journey would be the subject of 1000-lb Sisters season 4, as hinted in a recent TikTok video.

While Tammy Slaton has been on somewhat of a social media over the past month, you can still follow her accounts to keep up to date with her latest news. As Tammy happily interacts with her TLC fans, you can be sure to hear more about Tammy Slaton’s weight loss journey over the coming year.

You can follow Tammy on Instagram @queentammy89. She’s also active on TikTok under the handle @itsqueentammy86.

