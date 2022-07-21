











2022 fashion has no boundaries and Brad Pitt proved that this week as he pulled off a casual, yet edgy look at the premiere of his new film Bullet Train.

Pitt rocked up to the event in a linen skirt and it has been the topic of conversation ever since. Reality Titbit has the story, check it out.

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Brad Pitt rocks a linen skirt on the red carpet

As mentioned by UsWeeky, on July 19th, the movie star, who portrays Ladybug in the upcoming action flick, stepped onto the red carpet, wearing a brown linen skirt.

The bottoms featured a distressed hem and a pleated construction and he paired the look with a coordinating linen jacket and a soft pink shirt.

The 58-year-old finalized the look with a pair of lace-up boots from Stylmartin, which drew attention to his leg tattoos.

Brad’s many tattoos

From sentimental ones to his family to your average inspirational script, Brad Pitt has a lot of tattoos, with new additions coming every so often. And we are here for it.

On his bicep, there appears to be a tall skinny man standing above what seems to be his smaller shadow, hinting at a Benjamin Button reference.

This shadow man sits next to a phrase that the Hollywood heartthrob got with his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie back in 2014, right before they married. The writing is a poem by Rumi, which reads, “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there.”

He also has his family’s initials on his right forearm and the hallow Iceman figure on his left. Just below his knees, he has a design of what appears to be a rhinoceros and a human skull.

On the outside of his left arm is a beautiful and intricate black and white design of a submarine.

He has a tattoo of Angelina’s birthday

He also has a tattoo of his ex-wife’s birthday. When waving to fans after a Fury photocall in 2014, he revealed a large design on his lower stomach that reads his then-wife Jolie’s date of birth.

He also has lines on his back that were done while with the star and it’s safe to say he definitely got his most prominent tattoos whilst with the Maleficent star.