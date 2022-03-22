The real reason Christina decided to ditch Flip Or Flop













The news of Flip Or Flop coming to an end has been sad for many, however, the announcement hasn’t come as a surprise to some.

Flip Or Flop has been airing since 2013, and since then viewers have watched Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa transform old houses into something pretty special. In each episode, Christina and Tarek buy a home, fix it up and then patiently wait for a potential buyer.

After ten seasons of the show, Christina has decided that it’s the end of the road. This article explores why Christina decided to call it quits, and why the show was getting too much for her.

HGTV: Did Christina Haack and Joshua Hall get married?

Why did Christina ditch Flip or Flop?

Since Christina and Tarek’s divorce in 2018, fans of the show have been anticipating an end to the show. However, the pair managed to keep it strictly professional and have continued the show for another four years.

Christina revealed in the series finale that she is getting tired of having to sell Tarek on her ideas and that it is “more gratifying for me to design for someone who’s personally investing in their home than it is to do these flips”

When she told Tarek that she was done with flipping, the news caught him by surprise. He told the show: “I’m pretty surprised at Christina’s decision to leave the flipping business,” and “I do wish her the best of luck. You know, sometimes in life, change can be good for everybody.”

Why did Christina and Tarek get divorced?

As the pair seemed as loved up as ever on their HGTV show, their divorce was one that shocked viewers all over the world. Christina and Tarek got married in 2009, and during their time together had two children together, Taylor and Braydon.

There was a lot of stress in their relationship, from Tarek’s health scare to their busy work schedules, it was never plain sailing for them. In an interview with People, Tarek explained that they were so busy that they rarely made time for each other or talk about the things bothering them.

Haack has also revealed some inside scoop into the marriage, as she told Good Housekeeping: “We were bickering about things [on-set], and we went home together”, which ultimately made their marriage worse. She also said: “We met at work, and we actually probably get along best at work,”

Christina On The Coast

Although Christina has waved goodbye to Flip or Flop, this isn’t the last you will see of her on HGTV. The reality TV star already has her own show, Christina On The Coast, which she will be continuing.

Christina On The Coast is Haack’s very own home renovation series, where she doesn’t have to present with her ex-husband. The show has been airing since 2019, just a year after her divorce was made public.

Not only does the series show Christina’s latest renovations, but viewers also get an insight into her own personal journey whilst trying to balance her career with being a mother.

