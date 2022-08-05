











As news breaks a Russian court has sentenced US baskeball player Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for violating drugs charges, fans of the WNBA star have been left shocked.

The Phoenix Mercury player and double Olympic winner admitted to possessing cannabis oil, which was found in vape cartridges in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. However, the BBC reports she told the court she had made “an honest mistake.”



Griner’s ex-wife and fellow WNBA player Glory Johnson spoke out on Instagram about the situation.

Read the full Instagram statement below before we share how long the couple were together and what we know about Johnson’s children:

Who is Glory Johnson?

Glory Johnson is a professional basketball player who was born on July 27, 1990. She is a forward and was selected in the first round by the Tulsa Shock in the 2012 WNBA Draft.

She re-signed with the Shock (who were renamed the Dallas Wings) in 2016, and again in 2019. In 2020, Johnson signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Dream.

Johnson was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, by parents Mercy Bassey Johnson and Bassey Johnson Udofot. The basketball star has two twin daughters.

She spent her high-school years at Webb High before going to college in Tennessee. The 6ft 3in forward won the All-Star award in 2013 and 2014, and reached 2,000 career points on September 3, 2017.

Johnson’s divorce from Brittney Griner

Johnson and Griner married in May 2015, with Johnson announcing her pregnancy a month later, on June 4.

The next day, Griner filed for an annulment. In the annulment filing, Griner claimed she had married under pressure and wasn’t involved with the IVF process. However, in a revised filing she admitted she was involved but had felt under pressure to do so.

Johnson refuted Griner’s claims and showed Cosmopolitan a video of her and Griner at a fertility clinic joking about the future of their children. The annulment was denied and the couple divorced in 2016.

Following the news of Griner’s arrest, Johnson shared a picture of the two of them on her Instagram and wrote their divorce actually brought them “closer” than she “could have ever imagined.”

“Over the past several years, we still call each other to share our feelings, secrets, and even life goals. People want to see her fail, yet don’t care if she succeeds,” Johnson wrote.

How old are Johnson’s twin girls?

Johnson’s twin girls are called Ava Simone and Solei Diem, and they are six years old. The girls were conceived via in vitro fertilisation with a donor’s sperm and were born prematurely at 24 weeks. They were just 1lb 7oz (652 grams) when they were born in October, months ahead of their February due date.

Johnson told fans on Instagram that although they were born earlier than expected, she had “no worries” because the babies were “fighters” just like her.

She wrote: “We all know God makes NO mistakes and by his Grace, everything will work out for the greater good. We will continue to trust God as they are in his hands. Continue to keep us lifted because there is sooo much power In prayer!”

However, Griner told ESPN they “didn’t think” both girls would survive.

On their fifth birthday, Johnson shared an Instagram post calling the twins her heart and soul, love, life and reason.