The big news was accidentally shared by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr earlier this year, but the couple remained mum.

And now, they have shared stunning pictures from their romantic shoot, thus confirming that they are taking the next step in their relationship.

Who is Hazel Renee?

Renee is a 36-year-old actress and reality television star. She is known for her appearance on Basketball Wives.

She is also known for her acting credits which include recurring roles on television shows such as The Spook Who Sat by the Door, Empire, and co-starring in Showtime’s The Chi.

In her recent interview with Essence, Renee revealed that she and her future husband went to Michigan State University. She apparently ran track in college.

You can find several pictures of Renee and Daymond together on their respective social media. Renee is often seen by the courtside during her fiance’s games showing him support.

Draymond Green and his fiancee’s love story

Although the two were in the same theater class and were both athletes, the romance didn’t bloom between them immediately as they got busy with their individual careers.

They reunited in Los Angeles years later for their first date. Recounting the memorable experience, Renee said:

“We went to a rooftop pool and hung out at the cabana all day, which is still one of our favorite things to do together. We hadn’t seen each other in a very long time so we hung out all day, talked, and caught up. It was really casual but also reflective of our relationship. We really are best friends.”

While the couple is looking forward to the next chapter in their lives, it remains to be seen when their big day is.

Do you have any children?

Together, Draymond and Renee have a daughter named Cash, who they welcomed in 2021.

They also have two more children from their respective previous relationships; Olive and Draymond Jr.

As for the engagement shoot, the stunning images were captured by Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography.

