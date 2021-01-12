Who is Jacqui Joseph? Homes Under the Hammer presenter's career and family explored!











Jacqui Joseph has joined the presenting cast of Homes Under the Hammer – here’s everything you need to know about her.

Homes Under the Hammer is one of most-loved renovation programmes on the telly which has been running since 2003 with the likes of regular hosts Martin Roberts, Dion Dublin and Martel Maxwell.

For the first time in its seventeen-year broadcast, the show is getting two new presenters – Jacqui Joseph and Tommy Walsh.

Many viewers have been googling Jacqui as they want to find more information about her.

Let’s meet the new Homes Under the Hammer presenter!

Photo by Felix Kunze/Getty Images for adidas

Who is Jacqui Joseph?

Jacqui Joseph is a presenter, producer and makeover expert.

On her website, she says she has studied Fashion Design and worked in the fashion industry for five years before she launched her own label Jacqui Joseph Designs.

Jacqui has appeared in several entertainment and lifestyle shows such as E4’s Wife Swap the Aftermath, Hollywood Gossip, ITV’s GMTV, Daybreak & Lorraine, and others.

She has acted as an associate producer and presenter for Discovery Home’s Room 2 B You and Viacom’s US Channel BET. In the latter, she has shown some incredible design and upcycling skills to make everything from bags to jewelry.

Jacqui also worked on UKTV’S LoveHome where she created a range of items such as roman blinds, sofa covers, table runners and place mats.

Drum roll please… 🥁



We exclusively reveal two new additions to Homes Under the Hammer’s presenting team, celebrity building expert Tommy Walsh and designer @jacquijdesigns! #MorningLive pic.twitter.com/2jjEWVzAse — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) November 19, 2020

Jacqui Joseph: Family and husband

Jacqui comes from a family of decorators and design experts. Her father was a decorator and plasterer, while her mother was a seamstress who made their clothes for special occassions.

On her website, Jacqui explains:

“I didn’t know it then, but they were my inspiration and influence. My mother taught me how to sew and my father how to do everything from wallpapering to tiling and painting and everything in between!

“So with my fashion background and my love of colour, textiles, trimmings and trends, it wasn’t long before I was drawn to interior design and interior craft, which I adore.”

In a previous Twitter post, Jacqui revealed that her husband Andrew passed away in 2018 after an eight-month cancer battle.

Jacqui Joseph: Instagram

Jacquie is an active social media user and she often takes to her profiles to share posts.

Whether these are behind-the-scenes snaps or pictures with other presenters, you can follow what she’s up to from her Instagram and Twitter pages.

Jacqui currently has nearly 2,500 followers on Insta, but we’re sure this number is set to rocket now that she is a regular presenter on Homes Under the Hammer.

WATCH HOMES UNDER THE HAMMER WEEKDAYS AT 10 AM ON BBC ONE

