Farrah Abraham's Halloween costume has Teen Mom fans talking











Teen Mom fans are in disbelief ever since Farrah Abraham uploaded a post of her matching Halloween outfits with daughter Sophia.

The post showed Farrah stood with Sophia in Powerpuff Girls Halloween costumes, ready for the big day of spooky season on October 31.

And it looks like she done what she aimed to do by tagging several news outlets in the photo, suggesting she wanted to gain coverage online.

If you’re confused about why the picture caused such a stir, we explain why fans are in absolute shock about Farrah’s Halloween costume.

VANDERPUMP RULES: Where James Kennedy’s mom’s accent is from

Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant | Season 3 Trailer BridTV 4503 Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant | Season 3 Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/jjdSa7KsI6I/hqdefault.jpg 851693 851693 center 22403

Farrah Abraham’s Halloween outfit

Farrah recently posted a photo of her alongside daughter Sophia, which showed them dressed as cartoon group Powerpuff Girls.

While Farrah sported blue lipstick and eyeshadow, Sophia had a green lip on with a matching colour for her eyelids.

Her daughter wore a t-shirt with a Powerpuff girl on, with Farrah stood next to her in a shirt that read ‘Powerpuff Girls’ all over it.

They also wore matching leather jackets, with black shorts and tights.

With hands on hips, they pouted it out for the post, which was made into a video with a couple of photos, and a blue moon background.

It’s not the only costume the mom-daughter duo have sported this year, as there was a short top and skirt worn by Farrah surrounded by pumpkins.

Why everyone’s talking about it

Farrah has been going to parties and posing for pictures with her daughter Sophia, who many fans are worried is growing up too fast.

The 12-year-old was spotted at the Experiential Supply Co. and C3 Celebrate Haunt’OWeen LA’s VIP Preview Night at The Promenade at the end of September, alongside her mom.

While Farrah was dressed in a pair of shorts and top, Sophia rocked up next to her mom in a shirt, leather waist coat and skirt.

Now, the Teen Mom star has posted a photo of them dressed as Powerpuff Girls during the run-up to Halloween…

And it’s not the first time followers have got upset, as they already shared their concerns in August, when Farrah took Sophia to a Mexico yacht party.

One fan recently commented on the PowerPuff Girls picture on Instagram, and wrote: “Sophia looks about 17-18 years old. Slow down.”

Another wrote: “What the hell is she’s doing allowing her daughter to dress that hoochie she’s so young for that.”

Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for C3

TEEN MOM: Who is Maci Bookout’s baby father Ryan Edwards?

What is Farrah doing now?

Farrah Abraham is still in the limelight, despite having left Teen Mom several years ago, and continues to go to premieres and events.

She has been in a few shows since, including Couples’ Therapy and Being Farrah in 2014, and Celebrity Big Brother one year later.

The concern started even back then, as MTV revived the series without Farrah, who the other women were concerned was an inappropriate influence on their children.

In October 2017, Farrah was fired from the show by producer Morgan J. Freeman because of her work in the adult entertainment industry.

She was later replaced by Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd.

Now, she is thought to be home-schooling her daughter Sophia, while working for Enigma Productions and being a “social impact activist”.

WATCH TEEN MOM: YOUNG AND PREGNANT ON MTV TUESDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK