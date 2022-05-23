











All eyes were on Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as the couple tied the knot for the third time at the weekend, this time a lavish Italian ceremony.

The couple were surrounded by family and friends, including all their children from previous relationships. Atiana de la Hoya, the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Oscar de la Hoya, was also there as she is close with Travis and her half-siblings.

Here is everything we know…

Who is Atiana de la Hoya?

Atiana de la Hoya is the daughter of Oscar de la Hoya and Shanna Moakler. She has featured on the shows Growing Up Supermodel, Meet The Barkers, and SummerBreak.

Travis became involved in Atiana’s life when she was a tot. He married Shanna and the couple shared two children of their own, Landon and Alabama. In 2008, Travis and Shanna divorced. Atiana is close with Travis and her siblings and was also in attendance at his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.

For Atiana’s 21st birthday, two years ago, Travis shared a post that read: “I’ve helped raise you since you were two years old and you used to call me Slavis. You have grown into such a beautiful and talented woman. Love you to the moon and back!!!”

In 2021, Oscar de la Hoya, Atiana’s father, was asked on Instagram how he felt about Travis “claiming he raised your daughter”. Oscar replied he had “nothing but respect” for Travis.

In his Architectural Digest house tour, Travis showed viewers his dining room and said his family (including Kourtney and all the kids) sit and eat together every Sunday. He explained the family usually sit in the same seats every week and pointed out Atiana’s seat, which is right next to Penelope’s.

How many kids does Travis have?

As well as Atiana, who is Travis’ stepdaughter, Travis has a son, Landon Asher Barker, and a daughter, Alabama Luella Barker. They are aged 18 and 16 respectively.

Kourtney explained Travis’ relationship with his children is one of the reasons she fell for him. In an episode of The Kardashians, she said:

“Travis is a really amazing father. It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we’ve all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It’s all I could ever want.”

Kourtney also spoke about enjoying having a blended family as she feels “the more kids, the merrier”. Kourtney shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Travis tie the knot

Kourtney and Travis have had their third, and seemingly final, wedding. The couple had a “practice wedding” where they first tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel, then they legally married at a courthouse a month later ahead of their lavish ceremony that took place in Italy at the weekend.

The couple’s children were in attendance as well as friends and other family members. Andrea Bocelli performed and the event took place in Portofino.

Kourtney shared a picture of her and Travis from the wedding on her Instagram, which she captioned: “Happily ever after.”