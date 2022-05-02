











The makeup mogul and Travis Scott welcomed a son into the world earlier this year, much to fans’ delight. Weeks after telling followers her son’s name was Wolf Webster, the star made a U-turn on the moniker. Now a month has passed, fans are still wondering what Kylie Jenner’s son’s new name is after radio silence from the couple.

Kylie Jenner and Travis, who also share Stormi Webster, announced the birth of their bundle of Joy on February 2, 2022.

The reveal of their new baby sent fans into a frenzy, especially after subtly introducing the infant as Wolf Webster.

However, the beauty star then announced weeks later via Instagram stories that his name was not Wolf anymore. The reality show idol wrote on March 21: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie gives fans sneak peak of baby son

After the news, fans have been left patiently waiting for the next update on her tot’s moniker.

However, Kylie gave a sneak peak of the infant on Easter Sunday, in an adorable photo of Travis holding his son. The picture only managed to show a shot of his tiny sneakers.

Some theories floating around the internet was that Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s latest makeup venture was a hint at a potential name for her son.

Followers were convinced the influencer may have paid tribute to her newborn in the name of one of the new shades in a makeup pallete.

Reddit users theorised ‘Ky and Kenny’ in the new Kylie cosmetics eyeshadow palette may have been a hint Kenny could be her son’s name.

“Maybe Kylie will name ‘Wolf’ Kenny after her sis? She has a Kenny shade for her make-up,” a fan wrote.

Kylie and Travis ‘not ready’ to share Wolf Webster’s new name

However, speculation is just that at this stage. It could be homage to herself and sister Kendall and they are what they call each other.

Kim Kardashian recently told Live with Kelly and Ryan that her sister Kylie is “lingering” on a new name. Perhaps her and Travis haven’t found the right one yet?

It appears, it may be quite a while until fans find out though. Kylie gave the impression we could be waiting even longer.

She told Extra: “I don’t want to announce the new name and then change it again… we’re just not ready to share a new name yet.”

