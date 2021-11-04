You won't believe how much Kyle Richards earns on RHOBH











It’s no secret that Kyle Richards lives a life of luxury, which is often showcased on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Bravo star is already known for her familial links to the Hilton family, who famously own a huge global hotel merchandise worth billions.

Despite growing up among wealth, that has not stopped Kyle from going on to amass her own huge net worth and business ventures.

We found out the extortionate salary Bravo pays the housewife, with reports saying she was actually paid more than her co-stars in season one…

EXPLAINED: Inside Hilton and Kyle Richards’ family link

The heft salary Kyle gets from Bravo

Okay, now this is where it gets serious. Hold your breath: as Kyle reportedly gets paid $1 million from Bravo per season of RHOBH.

As she has been on the Housewives franchise since 2010, the OG star has likely racked up around $10 million since it began!

Her co-star Camille Grammer claimed Kyle was paid $134,000 in season 1, while the other OGs got $36,000, but said there were no favoured nations.

Having a big name resulted in Kyle reportedly negotiating the biggest housewife salary ever – a four-year contract at $1 million a season.

However, a source close to the RHOBH star told Radar she “was not paid anywhere near $4 million”.

She’s one of the only truly rich cast members on there apart from Sutton, Crystal, Kathy & Garcelle the rest would pay bravo to be a housewife in a blink of an eye if it meant loosing their job #RHOBH — Johnpaul McKechnie 🇪🇺 (@Johnpaul_mck) November 4, 2021

Her co-stars were not happy about it

Producers wanted to keep Kyle’s salary on the down low, but with big characters like the RHOBH cast, it’s kind of hard to keep quiet.

Reports say that her co-stars were angry that she may have been earning a significant amount more than them.

However, she is not the only housewife who is thought to have been offered big bucks to appear on the franchise.

RHOA star Nene Leakes made $2 million in 2017, while RHONY‘s Bethenny Frankel was paid $1.5 million when she returned to the show in 2016.

I really like Kyle Richards. Im on season 9 and for the most part she just be rich and having fun — THEE Blueprint 🫐 (@JerLisa_Nicole) October 27, 2021

How Kyle Richards is so rich

Kyle is a reality star who began her career as a child actress, who grew up with familial links to The Hilton clan.

Aged ten, her mom got her a check book after splitting from Ken Richards. Kyle was then allowed to have ‘unemployment checks’ from TV shows.

The RHOBH cast member wasn’t a stranger to the cameras when she joined the show, as she appeared in several acting roles growing up.

These include a recurring role on Little House on the Prairie, and in adventure and horror films, including The Car and Eaten Alive in 1997.

She’s also a Disney star – Kyle was in The Watcher In The Woods (1980), portrayed Lindsey Wallace in Halloween, and later Halloween Kills (2021).

Kyle is also the last remaining original RHOBH cast member, having allowed cameras into her luxurious lifestyle since 2010.

