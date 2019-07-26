Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Absolutely Ascot was a massive hit when it first aired on ITVBe at the end of September 2018.

It was so popular that it’s even gained a celebrity fan-base including Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison.

Absolutely Ascot is similar to The Only Way Is Essex but with even more drama – as if anyone thought that was possible! There were breakups, drinks being swilled and even a baby born from the first series.

The eight-part series came to an end on Sunday, November 11th 2018. So, what do we know about Absolutely Ascot series two? When will it start?

Is Absolutely Ascot series 2 confirmed?

Absolutely Ascot’s first series was such a success that series 2 has now been confirmed for 2019.

Members of the cast took to Instagram on May 10th 2019 to show that things are in motion for series 2.

The series 1 cast including Chloe Louise Bowler, Samson and Claudia Smith, Henry Simmons as well as the show’s producer, Demi Doyle, were all seen at ITV studios having a meeting for the show’s second series.

What Will Happen in Absolutely Ascot Series 2?

The final episode of Absolutely Ascot series 1 (episode 8) promised drama, dates, breakups and more – and it certainly delivered!

Alfie Best Jr described the last episode in three words: “Savage, emotional and funny.”

The producers took to Instagram (@absolutelyascot) to speak with the cast about their thoughts on series 1.

Mia Sully said: “I’m absolutely distraught that the series is over. It was so much fun filming and amazing to do.”

On one part of the Insta story, a background voice said: “What can we expect from series 2?”

Henry Simmons then went in to kiss co-star Mia Sully who was taken by surprise!

When Will Absolutely Ascot Series 2 Start?

The Absolutely Ascot crew spent the summer of 2018 filming for series 1.

So we would estimate that series 2 could be out by the end of August 2019.

Henry Simmons doesn’t look to have settled down with anyone. He was papped carrying Love Island’s Elma Pazar out of an ITV party in July 2019. Ellie Ball’s adjusting to life as a mum and Chloe Bowler and Samson Lee Smith look to be head over heels in love.

So, it looks like series 2 will be packed full of drama, fun and romance!

Who will be in the Absolutely Ascot series 2 cast?

You can expect all the same faces from series 1 to appear in the second series of Absolutely Ascot.

The show’s main man, Henry Simmons, will be causing havoc we’re sure. Joining Henry will be the rest of the lads Alfie Best Jr, Samson Lee Smith and Lee Smith. The girls will also return including Leah Fletcher, Courtney Smith, Amber Tucker-Chandler, Claudia Smith, Angel Bo Stanley, Ellie Ball and her mum Emma, Mia Sully and Chloe Bowler.

WATCH ABSOLUTELY ASCOT SERIES TWO ON ITVBE SUMMER 2019.