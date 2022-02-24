Alexia Echevarria’s mom was a refugee and ‘trailblazer’ throughout her life











Real Housewives of Orange County star, Alexia Echevarria tragically revealed last year that her mother had passed away on what was supposed to be the most exciting day of her daughter’s life – her wedding day.

The news stunned fans and made them want to know more about the reality star’s mom before she passed away. We have all the details about Alexia’s mother, Nancy, as well as details on her passing during the Covid pandemic.

CHECK IT OUT: Meet RHOC star Shannon Beador’s latest beau John Jannsen

Put A Ring On It | New Season Trailer | OWN BridTV 8642 Put A Ring On It | New Season Trailer | OWN https://i.ytimg.com/vi/cdmQVTFFsz4/hqdefault.jpg 961509 961509 center 22403

All about Nancy

There isn’t much out there about Nancy but Alexia’s detailed and adorable Instagram post she created after her passing tells us all we need to know, and from what we can gather, she was pretty amazing.

Alexia described her mom as a strong woman but above anything else, she showed her admiration for how she was a ‘trailblazer’ in all aspects of her life.

Nancy was originally from Cuba and came to the US when she was younger as a political refugee escaping the chaos at the time in her own country. In the US, Nancy managed to create a much more substantial life for herself.

From what we can gather, she forged a career in the medical industry as Alexia told fans her mom put herself through medical school when she came to the states, with no support whatsoever.

Nancy came to the US when she was a girl with her mother where she ended up getting pregnant and raising three children successfully by herself in Miami, Florida, with the support of her own mother – Alexia’s grandmother.

Alexia continued to describe Nancy as a feminist with liberal social views and wrote,

She always had an educated opinion. Her thoughts and views were so particular and unique. The crazy thing was she was always right! Alexia Echevarria, Instagram

Alexia was heartbroken by her mother’s death

Alexia broke the news to her fans via a post on Instagram on the 25th of August, 2021 where she revealed she had lost her mom due to the ongoing Covid pandemic that she described as “deathly.”

The post was long but incredibly emotional and full of love where Alexia described her mother and her fulfilling life and also expressed all of the things she had learnt from her throughout her life that have shaped her into the woman she is today. Alexia said,

She showed me to live unapologetically, never look back, and don’t regret the things you’ve done but the things you haven’t. I will always cherish your stories, your wisdom, your strength, and your zest for life. I’ll always admire your love for connecting with people and I will always share the love for your second homeland, Spain. Alexia Echevarria, Instagram

RELATED: What happened to Frankie on The Real Housewives of Miami?

Alexia Echevarria is quite literally the most interesting housewife of all time… I love this woman so much #RHOM pic.twitter.com/QbfolVkrtR — NOT linnethia (@nenefcknleakes) February 17, 2022

Fans and housewife alum showed their support

The emotional post pulled at her follower’s heartstrings and she received a tonne of support in the comment section from fans, friends and fellow housewives.

Alexia’s friend and Real Housewives cast member, Marisol Patton commented on the post. Marisol also lost her mother, Elsa, not too long ago therefore sympathised with Alexia a lot, she commented, “I love you, Nancy & Elsa Forever.”

Larsa Pippen also showed her support by reaching out as well as others in Alexia’s friendship group like MJ Javid, Adrianna De Moura and a tonne of Real Housewives fans.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK