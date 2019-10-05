Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Absolutely Ascot is onto its second series in 2019. In Ascot, it’s all about what you’ve got, who you know and what you’re wearing.

As Leah Fletcher said during series 1: “In Ascot, if you’ve got it you’ve got it, if you haven’t, you’re f***ed”.

And there’s one person in particular on the show who doesn’t need to worry about that too much and that’s Alfie Best Jr. Alfie’s pretty much got life sorted as his dad is a millionaire.

So, how old is Alfie Jr and what’s his net worth?

Alfie Best Jr: Age

Alfie is 22 years old.

He was born in Redbridge, London on 22nd May 1997.

Alfie bought his own residential park at the age of 17 which made him the youngest park owner in the UK.

How much is Alfie Best Jr worth?

Alfie’s dad, Alfie Best Sr. has a £350m fortune that he built up from nothing.

He was born into a poor Romany family from Leicester and worked his way up to being a multimillionaire.

Alfie’s dad now owns the biggest mobile home park in Europe – Wyldecrest Parks. Series 2 of the show has seen Alfie and his friend Samson fly into his property on a Wyldecrest Parks helicopter.

Alfie Jr. has at least two of his own mobile home parks, he’s also a super feather-weight boxer and turned professional in January 2017.

As well as everything else, Alfie owns his nightclub called ‘Alfie’s’ in central London.

Alfie’s no stranger to TV

Alfie Jr starred in a British crime film ‘Once Upon a Time in London‘.

He also appeared in My Big Fat Gypsy Fortune and Rich Kids Go Shopping with his father.

The Absolutely Ascot star looks very comfortable on-screen on the ITV show and has become a viewers’ favourite due to his good morals.

Alfie loves the outdoors

In series 1 episode 2 of Absolutely Ascot, Alfie shows his love for the outdoors.

Dirt biking, jet skiing and quad biking are just some of the activities the 22-year-old gets up to in his spare time.

Alfie said: “As children, especially travelling children, we’ve been bought up around them our whole life. I’ve always had a quad bike, pushbike motorbike, anything.”

Does Alfie have a girlfriend?

While Alfie was dirt biking in series 1 episode 2, his new girlfriend, Mia Sully, was unimpressed waiting for him at home.

Mia also stars on Absolutely Ascot and is a self-taught makeup artist.

The pair met on holiday in Marbella and continued their romance in Ascot. However, as series 2 kicked off it was clear that Alfie and Mia are no longer an item, with the quad biking and what-not a probable cause for the break-up.

